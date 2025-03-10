Bihar jewellery heist: Rs 2 crore looted from Tanishq showroom, two robbers shot, arrested | VIDEO A Tanishq jewellery showroom in Bhojpur, Bihar, was looted in a shocking daylight heist. Armed robbers stole jewellery worth Rs 2 crore before fleeing. Police shot and arrested two suspects. CCTV footage is being examined.

In a daylight robbery, a gang of gun-wielding criminals stole crores-worth of jewellery from a Tanishq store in Bhojpur district's Gopali Chowk. The robbery was committed in the heart of the Nagar police station market area, shocking the local business community.

Robbers spent half an hour inside the showroom

Six to seven heavily armed robbers stormed the jewelry shop and burgled ornaments and money, reported sources. The robbers spent almost 30 minutes inside the showroom without exciting suspicion outside.

Robbers entered and escaped on foot

The gang who came on foot also stole the security guard's gun before they escaped. By the time large numbers of police arrived, the robbers were already gone.

Police shoot two robbers, arrest them

In the process of escape, two of the miscreants were nabbed by the police from the Barhara police station premises. Policemen opened fire to arrest and hurt them after a bid to waylay them. The burglars were seeking to escape toward Doriganj in Chapra. The policemen picked up two bundles of purloined jewels. Four more thieves escaped. There has been an announcement to start a manhunt to track down the escapades.

CCTV footage being probed

The incident has put local traders in panic. Bhojpur Superintendent of Police Raj informed that CCTV footage is being checked to identify the other culprits. He promised that all the criminals involved in the robbery will be arrested in the near future.

The stolen jewellery is valued at an estimated Rs 2 crore, and it is one of the largest recent heists in the region. The police are still investigating to get back the stolen items and arrest the other suspects.

(Inputs from Manish Singh)