Bihar hospital negligence: Cloth left in woman's stomach during delivery | Video

A severe case of medical negligence has surfaced at a government hospital in Jehanabad, Bihar. Doctors at Sadar Hospital left a piece of cloth inside a woman's stomach during a delivery operation. The issue came to light a week later when the woman experienced severe pain and swelling in her abdomen. An ultrasound and CT scan revealed the foreign object, leading to an uproar from the woman's family at the hospital.

Pain and swelling ignored by doctors

Khushbu, wife of Rakesh Kumar from Gaurapur village, was admitted to Sadar Hospital for delivery on July 25. She gave birth via surgery, during which the doctors and staff negligently left a cloth inside her stomach. Two days post-surgery, she began experiencing pain and swelling.

Dismissed with gas medicine

When Khushbu reported her symptoms to the doctors, they dismissed it as gas pain and prescribed medication. However, the pain persisted, and her condition worsened, leading her family to seek treatment at a private hospital. Scans there revealed the cloth, prompting immediate surgery to remove it.

Ongoing treatment at private clinic

Khushbu is currently receiving treatment at a private clinic. Her family recounted the ordeal, emphasising that the pain and swelling started two days after the surgery. The diagnosis of a cloth left inside her abdomen was confirmed by ultrasound and CT scan.

Official response and further actions

The civil surgeon acknowledged the possibility of an object being left inside her stomach during the surgery or an infection. He stated that the family could opt for another surgery by a different doctor or be referred to PMCH for further treatment. The private clinic's doctors confirmed the removal of the cloth and are continuing her treatment.

