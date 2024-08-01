Bihar: Doctor's body found in Nalanda district, murder suspected by police

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Doctor's body found in Bihar's Nalanda.

Bihar crime news: A doctor's body, suspected to be murdered, was found in Bihar's Nalanda district today (August 1), an official said. The deceased has been identified as Dr Suman Giri, a resident of Chulhari village which comes under the jurisdiction of the Asthawan police station.

When Dr Suman did not return by late at night, the family went to the Asthawan police station to lodge a missing person complaint.

“I urged the police officials to register a missing complaint and take prompt action to search for my brother, but they refused. On my way back home, I spotted his bike. His dead body was also found a short distance away,” said the victim’s brother.

He immediately informed the family members and the police about the murder.

“During the preliminary investigation, it appears he was beaten to death. The reason for the incident is not yet ascertained. We are investigating the case and will soon arrest the accused,” said Sashi Kumar, SHO of Asthawan village.

Following the incident, local villagers placed the dead body on the road and protested against the police personnel. More details are awaited in this regard.

