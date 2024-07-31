Bihar: 5-year-old boy carries gun to school, shoots another student in Supaul district

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 5-year-old boy carries gun to school, shoots another student in Bihar's Supaul district.

Bihar news: A five-year-old boy in Bihar reached his school with a handgun today (July 31) and opened fire on another child, leaving the Class 3 student injured, police said. The shocking incident took place in the north Bihar district of Supaul where the boy, a nursery student, had gone to school with the firearm hidden in his bag.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP), Shaishav Yadav, "The student fired at a 10-year-old boy, who studies in the same school in Class 3. The bullet hit his arm." The SP added, "We are also asking schools across the district to ensure that bags of students are checked thoroughly on a regular basis. The incident has caused much anxiety among parents and guardians.”

More details are awaited in this regard.

