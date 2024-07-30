Secondary (Class 10) Annual Exam 2025-2026: Bihar BSEB extends registration deadline for class 9, check here

Follow us on Image Source : BSEB Secondary (Class 10) Annual Exam 2025-2026 registration deadline extended

Class 10 Board Exam 2025-26 (Secondary Annual Exam 2025-26): The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration deadline for the students studying in class 9 for their class 10th annual exam. As per the latest announcement, the students can submit their applications by August 13. No, applications after the due date will be accepted. Heads of secondary-level educational institutions of the state can submit applications through the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The board has uploaded the BSEB Class 10 registration form on the official website. The heads of educational institutions must download the registration form from the official website and distribute it to all students.

The official notice says, 'Heads of secondary level educational institutions of the state will now register the 9th class students of their institutions in the extended period till 13.08.2024 through the website http://secondary.biharboardonline.com'.

Once the students submit the registration forms for the class 10th board exam. The heads of educational institutes are required to verify their information against the school's records and then complete the online registration form for the respective students.

Registration Fee deadline

Along with the registration dates, the board has extended the registration fee dates. As per the schedule, the registration fee for BSEB matriculation exams can be submitted by August 10, 2024. No student will be able to make payment thereafter. Similarly, the registration for matriculation exams will not be done after August 13, 2024.

In case of any inconvenience in filling out the online registration form and depositing the fee, students can reach out at the board's helpline number at 0612-2232074 during office hours. Students are advised to keep checking the official website for more information.