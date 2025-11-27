Bihar govt to transfer Rs 10,000 each to 10 lakh 'Jeevika Didis' on THIS date Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar said that funds will be disbursed in phases and all beneficiaries will receive payments by December 14.

Patna:

Under the state government's Chief Minister Women employment scheme, the Bihar governemnt will transfer Rs 10,000 to the beneficiaries of the Jeevika Didi scheme on Friday. Till now, 14 million women have already received this amount.

He added that every eligible Jeevika Didis will receive the benefits under the scheme, and that the government plans to announce additional initiatives for women in the coming months. Earlier, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had flagged the scheme to boost the state's employment while campaigning for the state polls.

The Rural Development Minister stated that the CM will be depositing the money to the accounts of 9.50 lakh women in the rural areas and 50,000 women in the urban areas.

In Bihar, “Jeevika Didi” refers to women affiliated with a state‑government initiative aimed at socially and economically uplifting rural women through self‑help groups.

Speaking at a departmental review meeting, Transport Minister Shravan Kumar said applications are open until December 15 from interested Jeevika Didis who wish to be trained as drivers or conductors.

He explained that selected candidates will undergo heavy‑motor‑vehicle (HMV) training at the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR), located in Patna and Aurangabad.

Once training is successfully completed, the Jeevika Didis will be appointed to drive the women‑only “pink buses” operated by the Bihar State Road Transport Corporation (BSRTC).

Under the plan, 200 women will be trained as drivers and conductors to operate the state’s 100 pink buses - a step that Minister Kumar said will not only empower women but also open new employment opportunities for Jeevika Didis.

According to Transport Minister Shravan Kumar, the minimum educational qualification required for the driver post will be Class VIII, while for the conductor position it will be Class X.

He clarified that candidates who obtain an HMV licence after completing the training will be appointed on a contractual basis to fill vacant posts