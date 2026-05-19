Bihar govt launches mega grievance camps in every panchayat, officials to be suspended for non-compliance

Patna:

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar under Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has kicked off a major public outreach initiative aimed at resolving citizen complaints at the grassroots level. Starting Tuesday (May 19), special cooperation camps are being organised in every panchayat across the state. Officials attending these camps must settle applications within 30 days or face automatic suspension on the 31st day. The Chief Minister formally inaugurated the programme in Dumri Buzurg village of Sonpur in Saran district.

What this new initiative means

According to the state government's framework, officials must issue the first notice for pending applications within ten days of receiving them. A second notice is to be issued on the twentieth day. All applications must be cleared within 30 days. Except for cases that fall under judicial processes, no request is allowed to remain pending. Any officer failing to follow these timelines will be suspended directly from the Chief Minister's Secretariat. The monitoring system will operate in real time, and camps will be held on the first and third Tuesday of every month.

Camps to be held at public venues

All district in-charge ministers have been instructed to inspect the cooperation camps. In Patna district, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Choudhary is set to visit the designated panchayats of Danapur, Naubatpur and Punpun blocks. Camps will operate as per the roster and will be organised at the Panchayat Government Building or the nearest public venue. Officers from the circle, block and police station levels will sit together to hear complaints and ensure speedy resolution.

How residents can submit applications

Villagers can file their complaints either 30 days before the scheduled camp or on the day of the camp itself. All grievances will be recorded on the Cooperation Portal to enable real-time monitoring from the Chief Minister’s Office. Issues related to land disputes, mutation, revenue matters, caste, income and residence certificates, ration cards, pensions, MGNREGA, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and basic amenities such as electricity, water, roads, education and healthcare will be addressed. Citizens can also use the state’s Cooperation Helpline Number 1100 for assistance.

Monitoring directly by the Chief Minister's Office

Speaking at the launch, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said that his office will closely supervise the entire process. He explained that the first notice will be issued in ten days, the second in twenty days and the third in twenty-five days. If officials fail to resolve an issue within the given timeframe, he warned that suspension orders will be issued automatically on the 31st day. "Every month, camps will be held on the first and third Tuesday. All ministers are visiting three blocks today. Your block has received 54 applications so far and the district administration has processed all of them. If a matter involves the court, the order must clearly state that it is under judicial consideration. If officials do not issue orders within 30 days, strict action will be taken," he added.

'Sonpur to be developed like Noida'

The Chief Minister also announced major development plans for the Sonpur region. "I had promised to adopt the Sonpur seat and I am fulfilling that promise. An airport and a township are coming up here. A new township will be developed in the name of Baba Harhirnath. Some people complained that their land was acquired and they have daughters to marry. We assure you that anyone facing hardship can apply to the District Magistrate and will receive four times the compensation directly in their account," he added. The Chief Minister added that Sonpur will witness rapid development similar to Noida. "Employment opportunities will be created locally to reduce the need for people to migrate for work," he added.

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