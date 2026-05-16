Bihar government releases list of district in-charge ministers after cabinet expansion | See who got what

New Delhi:

The Bihar government has released the new list of district in-charge ministers following the recent cabinet expansion in the state. Several senior ministers have now been assigned responsibility for different districts across Bihar as part of the latest administrative reshuffle.

Among the key appointments, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has been given charge of Patna and Nalanda, while Ram Kripal Yadav will oversee Begusarai. Neeraj Mishra has been assigned Bhagalpur district.

Bihar government releases district-wise minister list

The newly released list includes the following district responsibilities:

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary: Patna and Nalanda

Bijendra Prasad Yadav: Saran

Shravan Kumar: East Champaran and Sheohar

Vijay Kumar Sinha: Gaya and Gopalganj

Dr Dilip Kumar Jaiswal: Muzaffarpur and Banka

Nishant Kumar: Vaishali

Lesi Singh: Madhubani

Ram Kripal Yadav: Begusarai

Neeraj Mishra: Bhagalpur

Damodar Rawat: Samastipur

Sanjay Singh Tiger: Kaimur

Ashok Choudhary: Rohtas

Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha: Supaul

Arun Shankar Prasad: Bhojpur

Madan Sahni: Khagaria

Dr Santosh Kumar Suman: Nawada

Rama Nishad: Aurangabad

Ratnesh Sada: Purnia

Kumar Shailendra: Darbhanga

Sheela Kumari: Madhepura

Kedar Prasad Gupta: Siwan

Lakhendra Kumar Roshan: West Champaran (Bettiah)

Sunil Kumar: Lakhisarai

Shreyasi Singh: Sitamarhi

Mohammad Jama Khan: Jehanabad

Nandkishore Ram: Buxar

Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal: Kishanganj

Dr Pramod Kumar: Katihar

Renu Gupta: Sheikhpura

Mithilesh Tiwari: Saharsa

Dr Ram Chandra Prasad: Araria

Sanjay Kumar Singh: Jamui

Sanjay Kumar: Munger

Deepak Prakash: Arwal

The announcement comes shortly after the cabinet expansion under the Samrat Choudhary-led government in Bihar.

Ministers inducted from BJP, JDU and alliance parties

From the BJP quota, the ministers inducted included Vijay Kumar Sinha (Bhumihar), Dilip Jaiswal (Vaishya), Ram Kripal Yadav (Yadav), Nitish Mishra (Brahmin), Mithilesh Tiwari (Brahmin), Kedar Gupta (Vaishya), Rama Nishad (Nishad), Pramod Chandravanshi (EBC), Lakhendra Paswan (Paswan), Sanjay Tiger (Rajput), Kumar Shailendra (Bhumihar), Ramchandra Prasad (Teli), Nandkishore Ram (Ravidas), Shreyasi Singh (Rajput) and Arun Shankar Prasad (Bania).

From the JDU quota, Shravan Kumar (Kurmi), Ashok Choudhary (Pasi), Lesi Singh (Rajput), Madan Sahni (Nishad), Jama Khan (Muslim), Sunil Kumar (Ravidas), Sheela Mandal (Dhanuk), Ratnesh Sada (Manjhi), Bulo Mandal (Gangota), Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, Damodar Rawat (Dhanuk), Nishant Kumar (Kurmi) and Shweta Gupta were made ministers.

From the LJP(R) quota, Sanjay Paswan and Sanjay Singh were inducted into the cabinet.

Meanwhile, Santosh Suman (Manjhi) became minister from the HAM quota, while Deepak Prakash (Kushwaha) was included from the RLM quota.

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