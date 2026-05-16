Bihar government releases list of district in-charge ministers after cabinet expansion | See who got what

The Bihar government has released the new list of district in-charge ministers following the recent cabinet expansion in the state. Several senior ministers have now been assigned responsibility for different districts across Bihar as part of the latest administrative reshuffle.
Among the key appointments, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has been given charge of Patna and Nalanda, while Ram Kripal Yadav will oversee Begusarai. Neeraj Mishra has been assigned Bhagalpur district.
Bihar government releases district-wise minister list
The newly released list includes the following district responsibilities:
- Vijay Kumar Chaudhary: Patna and Nalanda
- Bijendra Prasad Yadav: Saran
- Shravan Kumar: East Champaran and Sheohar
- Vijay Kumar Sinha: Gaya and Gopalganj
- Dr Dilip Kumar Jaiswal: Muzaffarpur and Banka
- Nishant Kumar: Vaishali
- Lesi Singh: Madhubani
- Ram Kripal Yadav: Begusarai
- Neeraj Mishra: Bhagalpur
- Damodar Rawat: Samastipur
- Sanjay Singh Tiger: Kaimur
- Ashok Choudhary: Rohtas
- Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha: Supaul
- Arun Shankar Prasad: Bhojpur
- Madan Sahni: Khagaria
- Dr Santosh Kumar Suman: Nawada
- Rama Nishad: Aurangabad
- Ratnesh Sada: Purnia
- Kumar Shailendra: Darbhanga
- Sheela Kumari: Madhepura
- Kedar Prasad Gupta: Siwan
- Lakhendra Kumar Roshan: West Champaran (Bettiah)
- Sunil Kumar: Lakhisarai
- Shreyasi Singh: Sitamarhi
- Mohammad Jama Khan: Jehanabad
- Nandkishore Ram: Buxar
- Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal: Kishanganj
- Dr Pramod Kumar: Katihar
- Renu Gupta: Sheikhpura
- Mithilesh Tiwari: Saharsa
- Dr Ram Chandra Prasad: Araria
- Sanjay Kumar Singh: Jamui
- Sanjay Kumar: Munger
- Deepak Prakash: Arwal
The announcement comes shortly after the cabinet expansion under the Samrat Choudhary-led government in Bihar.
Ministers inducted from BJP, JDU and alliance parties
From the BJP quota, the ministers inducted included Vijay Kumar Sinha (Bhumihar), Dilip Jaiswal (Vaishya), Ram Kripal Yadav (Yadav), Nitish Mishra (Brahmin), Mithilesh Tiwari (Brahmin), Kedar Gupta (Vaishya), Rama Nishad (Nishad), Pramod Chandravanshi (EBC), Lakhendra Paswan (Paswan), Sanjay Tiger (Rajput), Kumar Shailendra (Bhumihar), Ramchandra Prasad (Teli), Nandkishore Ram (Ravidas), Shreyasi Singh (Rajput) and Arun Shankar Prasad (Bania).
From the JDU quota, Shravan Kumar (Kurmi), Ashok Choudhary (Pasi), Lesi Singh (Rajput), Madan Sahni (Nishad), Jama Khan (Muslim), Sunil Kumar (Ravidas), Sheela Mandal (Dhanuk), Ratnesh Sada (Manjhi), Bulo Mandal (Gangota), Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, Damodar Rawat (Dhanuk), Nishant Kumar (Kurmi) and Shweta Gupta were made ministers.
From the LJP(R) quota, Sanjay Paswan and Sanjay Singh were inducted into the cabinet.
Meanwhile, Santosh Suman (Manjhi) became minister from the HAM quota, while Deepak Prakash (Kushwaha) was included from the RLM quota.
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