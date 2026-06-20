June 20, 2026
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BRA vs HAI FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Brazil lead 3-0 at the break, Haiti search for answers

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Updated:

Brazil continues its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign by taking on Haiti. The two sides meet at the Philadelphia Stadium for the clash, and after a 1-1 draw against Morocco in their last game, Brazil will be hoping for their first win.

Brazil
Brazil Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

The stage is set for one of the most exciting clashes in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Five-time champions Brazil take on Haiti. The two sides are meeting at the Philadelphia Stadium, and will be hoping to put in a good performance as they lock horns. It is worth noting that despite the expectations behind them, Brazil failed to get off to a positive start to the tournament as Morocco held them to a 1-1 draw in their first game of the tournament. 

With just one point in the one game, this could prove to be a do-or-die clash for Brazil, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares. On the other hand, Haiti lost their first game of the season, taking on Scotland, and they would be looking to put in an improved performance as well. 

 

Live updates :BRA vs HAI FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Brazil look to register first win of the campaign

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  • 6:54 AM (IST)Jun 20, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    First half ends!

    2 goals by Cunha and one by Vini jr sees Brazil lead Haiti by 3-0 at the stroke of half-time. A heavily improve performance here by Brazil.

  • 6:50 AM (IST)Jun 20, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Vini makes it three!

    Brazil are running a riot here! Brazil calmly places the ball in the back of the net as Brazil makes it three. Haiti have no answers to this attack so far. A brilliant pass by Paqueta and a brilliant finish by Vini here.

  • 6:49 AM (IST)Jun 20, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    6 minutes added on!

    A total of six minutes have been added, one as injury time, here with the end of the first half approaching. Brazil continues to attack here. 

  • 6:42 AM (IST)Jun 20, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Raphinha is coming off!

    A major change here, Raphinha is coming off for Brazil and Rayan is coming on. An injury situation with the star forward is likely here.

  • 6:38 AM (IST)Jun 20, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Cunha with another!

    What a brilliant goal by Matheus Cunha! Buries the ball in the back of the net, Brazil make it 2-0 here. The five-time champions are cruising here!

  • 6:35 AM (IST)Jun 20, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Brazil look to keep momentum

    30 minutes have passed and Brazil look quite comfortable on the ball here. With a 1-0 lead, the five-time champions will hope for a good performance in the remaining minutes here.

  • 6:27 AM (IST)Jun 20, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    The deadlock is broken!

    A bunch of deflections sees Brazil breakthrough here! A goal by Matheus Cunha here, and the moves have come out!. Vini took a shot which the keeper stopped, and Cunha got the last touch here. 

  • 6:25 AM (IST)Jun 20, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Goal-less at 20 minutes!

    Despite making a plethora of chances so far, Brazil have been unable to find the back of the net so far. With 21 minutes gone, the score reads 0-0. Raphinha has come close to scoring often times here.

  • 6:23 AM (IST)Jun 20, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    No Neymar again?

    Sadly for the fans, Neymar Jr. is not featuring for the side once more. Despite being considered fully fit of yet, Neymar has not travelled to Philadelphia as he is still continuing his recovery.

  • 6:22 AM (IST)Jun 20, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Welcome!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Brazil and Haiti! The two sides are meeting here in Philadelphia and with a draw in their first game of the season, Brazil will be looking forwrad to registering their first win here!

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