BRA vs HAI FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Brazil lead 3-0 at the break, Haiti search for answers

New Delhi:

The stage is set for one of the most exciting clashes in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Five-time champions Brazil take on Haiti. The two sides are meeting at the Philadelphia Stadium, and will be hoping to put in a good performance as they lock horns. It is worth noting that despite the expectations behind them, Brazil failed to get off to a positive start to the tournament as Morocco held them to a 1-1 draw in their first game of the tournament.

With just one point in the one game, this could prove to be a do-or-die clash for Brazil, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares. On the other hand, Haiti lost their first game of the season, taking on Scotland, and they would be looking to put in an improved performance as well.