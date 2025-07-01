Bihar govt approves Rs 882 crore for 'Punaura Dham Janki Mandir' revamp ahead of Assembly elections According to the proposal of the state Tourism department, around Rs 137 crore will be spent on the renovation of the old 'Punaura Dham Janki Mandir' and Rs 728 crore for the development of tourist infrastructure around the temple.

Patna:

In a significant move ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal of over Rs 882 crore aimed at the comprehensive development of the revered "Punaura Dham Janki Mandir" in Sitamarhi district. Widely believed to be the birthplace of Goddess Sita, the temple is a prominent pilgrimage destination for Hindus and holds deep cultural and spiritual importance.

The decision was taken during a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Officials said the massive development package is intended not just to beautify the site but to enhance amenities and accessibility for the growing number of pilgrims who visit the temple every year. Located in northern Bihar, Punaura Dham is deeply rooted in local belief systems and forms an emotional connection for millions of devotees.

What did CM Nitish Kumar say?

"I am extremely delighted to inform that the state Cabinet on Tuesday approved a comprehensive plan, worth Rs 882.87 Crore, for the overall development of Punaura Dham, the birthplace of goddess Sita (Janaki), in Sitamarhi district. The plan includes the construction of a grand temple and other structures," Kumar posted on X soon after the meeting.

Tourism department's detailed allocation

According to the proposal of the state Tourism department, which was approved by the Cabinet, around Rs 137 crore will be spent on the renovation of the old Punaura Dham Janki Mandir and Rs 728 crore for the development of tourist infrastructure around the temple. The remaining amount will be spent on the maintenance of the infrastructure for ten years. "The foundation stone of the project will be laid in August…Officials have been instructed in this regard. We are committed to completing the construction of the grand temple in Punaura Dham, Sitamarhi, at the earliest. The comprehensive development will be carried out on the lines of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra, Ayodhya. The construction of the grand temple of Mata Janaki in Punaura Dham is a matter of pride for the people of the country and especially for the people of Bihar," the CM said.

Ayodhya design firm onboard

Earlier, the state Cabinet had approved the appointment of Noida-based private firm - M/s Design Associates Inc - as design consultant for the development of the temple. It is the same firm which is the Consultant for Master Planning & Architectural Services of the 'Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas' temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. A large number of pilgrims, domestic as well as from outside the country, visit the 'Punaura Dham', which is about 5 km west of Sitamarhi district. Under the new development plan, the state government will develop 'Sita-Vatika', 'Luv-Kush Vatika', construct a 'parikrama path', display kiosks, a cafeteria and playing areas for children.

(With inputs from PTI)

