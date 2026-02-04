Bihar: Government to procure four high-end vehicles to boost CM Nitish Kumar's security While details regarding the exact models, pricing and technical specifications of the new vehicles have not yet been made public, sources suggest that the cost will be significantly high due to their bulletproof and advanced security features.

Patna:

The Bihar government is set to purchase four high-security vehicles for the protection of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. According to sources, CM Nitish may soon be seen traveling in a bulletproof luxury SUV such as a Range Rover. This would mark the first time that the Bihar CM will use a high-end luxury SUV.

So far, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has largely been seen using electric vehicles (EVs) and Indian-made cars for official tours and public programs. The decision to procure high-security vehicles has been taken purely from a security standpoint.

While details regarding the exact models, pricing and technical specifications of the new vehicles have not yet been made public, sources suggest that the cost will be significantly high due to their bulletproof and advanced security features.

Limited use of luxury vehicles for high-security movements

Despite the induction of these high-security luxury vehicles, sources indicate that the Chief Minister may continue to use EVs and Indian-made vehicles for routine and everyday engagements. The Range Rover or similar high-security SUVs will primarily be deployed during high-risk movements, major public events or special circumstances requiring enhanced security.

Bihar budget presented on Monday

Bihar Finance Minister Bijendra Yadav presented the state budget on Monday, with a total outlay of Rs 3,47,589 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Finance Minister said that the size of the budget has expanded steadily over the past few years. He emphasised that Bihar will continue to progress rapidly with the guiding principles of “Gyaan (Knowledge), Imaan (Integrity), Vigyaan (Science), Armaan (Aspiration), and Sammaan (Respect).”

Economic growth and revenue projections

The Finance Minister further stated that Bihar’s economic growth rate has been consistently accelerating and is projected to reach 14.9 percent in the coming year. The state government expects to generate approximately Rs 65,800 crore from its own tax revenue in the financial year 2026–27.

During the budget presentation, Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for their leadership.