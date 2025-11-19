Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM tomorrow: Who can become ministers in his new government? Complete list

The swearing-in ceremony for the new Bihar government will take place in Patna on November 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other top leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including union ministers, are expected to take part in the oath-taking event. Nitish Kumar will again meet the governor on Wednesday and tender his resignation along with a letter of support from all other constituents of the NDA.
Janata Dal United (JDU) sources said that Kumar would be elected legislature party leader today (November 19), a day before taking oath as Bihar CM for a record 10th time at a programme at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.
These ministers are likely to take oath tomorrow:
Possible ministers from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
- Samrat Choudhary
- Vijay Kumar Sinha
- Mangal Pandey
- Nitish Mishra
- Nitin Nabin
- Renu Devi
- Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu
- Sanjay Saraogi
- Rajnish Kumar Singh
Possible ministers from Janata Dal United (JDU)
- Vijay Kumar Chaudhary
- Vijendra Kumar Yadav
- Shrawan Kumar
- Ashok Choudhary
- Ratnesh Sada
- Sunil Kumar
- Shyam Rajak
- Mohd Zama Khan
- Leshi Singh
- Damodar Rawat
Possible ministers from LJP (RV), HAM and RLM
- Raju Tiwari (Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas)
- Santosh Kumar Suman (Hindustani Awam Morcha)
- Snehlata Kushwaha (Rashtriya Lok Morcha)
Nitish Kumar is all set to be elected as leader of the NDA on Wednesday ahead of the formation of a new government under his leadership in the state on November 20. Kumar, who will take oath as Bihar CM for a record 10th time, will be first elected as leader of the JDU legislature party at 11 am on Wednesday and after that, the leader of the NDA at 3.30 pm, before tendering his resignation to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan as head of the outgoing government, sources told PTI.
He will also submit a letter of support from all alliance partners of the NDA to the governor for the formation of the new government. The current assembly will be dissolved on Wednesday.
Know all about the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 outcome
The NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with the BJP bagging 89, the JDU 85, the LJP(RV) 19, the HAM 5 and the RLM 4. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won just 25 seats, and the Mahagathbandhan was restricted to just 35 seats.
