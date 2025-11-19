Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM tomorrow: Who can become ministers in his new government? Complete list Bihar government formation: JDU sources said that Nitish Kumar would be elected legislature party leader today (November 19), a day before taking oath as Bihar CM for a record 10th time at a programme at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Patna:

The swearing-in ceremony for the new Bihar government will take place in Patna on November 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other top leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including union ministers, are expected to take part in the oath-taking event. Nitish Kumar will again meet the governor on Wednesday and tender his resignation along with a letter of support from all other constituents of the NDA.

Janata Dal United (JDU) sources said that Kumar would be elected legislature party leader today (November 19), a day before taking oath as Bihar CM for a record 10th time at a programme at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

These ministers are likely to take oath tomorrow:

Possible ministers from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Samrat Choudhary

Vijay Kumar Sinha

Mangal Pandey

Nitish Mishra

Nitin Nabin

Renu Devi

Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu

Sanjay Saraogi

Rajnish Kumar Singh

Possible ministers from Janata Dal United (JDU)

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary

Vijendra Kumar Yadav

Shrawan Kumar

Ashok Choudhary

Ratnesh Sada

Sunil Kumar

Shyam Rajak

Mohd Zama Khan

Leshi Singh

Damodar Rawat

Possible ministers from LJP (RV), HAM and RLM

Raju Tiwari (Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas)

Santosh Kumar Suman (Hindustani Awam Morcha)

Snehlata Kushwaha (Rashtriya Lok Morcha)

Nitish Kumar is all set to be elected as leader of the NDA on Wednesday ahead of the formation of a new government under his leadership in the state on November 20. Kumar, who will take oath as Bihar CM for a record 10th time, will be first elected as leader of the JDU legislature party at 11 am on Wednesday and after that, the leader of the NDA at 3.30 pm, before tendering his resignation to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan as head of the outgoing government, sources told PTI.

He will also submit a letter of support from all alliance partners of the NDA to the governor for the formation of the new government. The current assembly will be dissolved on Wednesday.

Know all about the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 outcome

The NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with the BJP bagging 89, the JDU 85, the LJP(RV) 19, the HAM 5 and the RLM 4. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won just 25 seats, and the Mahagathbandhan was restricted to just 35 seats.

Also Read:

Tej Pratap urges Centre, Bihar Government to intervene if parents subjected to mental harassment