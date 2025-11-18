Tej Pratap urges Centre, Bihar Government to intervene if parents subjected to mental harassment The former Bihar Minister said some Jaichands(a metaphor for traitors) were making attempts to keep Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi under physical and mental pressure, which was an attack on the soul of the Rashtriya Janata Party.

Patna:

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's elder son and Janshakti Janata Dal founder Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday urged the Centre and Bihar government to order an investigation if his parents– Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi– are subjected to mental harassment amid family feud. He also extended support to his sister Rohini Acharya following her recent public allegations of humiliation by her brother Tejashwi Yadav and the latter's aide Sanjay Yadav.

He also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s intervention in case his parents faced trouble.

"I request the PM, Amit Shah ji and the Bihar government that an impartial, strict, and immediate investigation be conducted in the matter," he said in a social media post shared from his Janshakti Janta Dal's account.

He also alleged tickets were distributed by the RJD in exchange for money, adding that the traitors were destroying both the organisation and the family.

Tej Pratap seeks FIR against ‘Jaichands’

The ousted RJD leader said an FIR be filed against Sanjay Yadav, Rameez Nemat Khan and Pritam Yadav if they have inflicted any harm to his father, mother and sister.

"My father is already unwell, he absolutely cannot bear such pressure. I also request the government that if anyone has misbehaved, pushed or manhandled, hurled filthy abuses, or inflicted mental/physical harassment on my sister, my mother, or my father, then people such as Sanjay Yadav, Rameez Nemat Khan and Pritam Yadav must immediately be booked and FIRs should be registered against them," he wrote.

Pandemonium in Lalu family

In a series of emotional posts shared on X on Sunday, Rohini Acharya said she was “cursed” for giving her father a “dirty kidney”. She claimed she had now been left feeling “orphaned”.

Acharya, who is 47, advised married women not to risk their own lives for their fathers if there is a son in the family. She added that she hoped no family would ever witness a daughter enduring what she has faced.

Her remarks came a day after she announced her resignation from the Rashtriya Janata Dal and declared she was cutting ties with her family. She blamed her brother, Tejashwi Yadav, and two of his close associates—RJD MP Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, for the party’s heavy defeat in the recent Bihar elections. She also claimed that a slipper was hurled at her when she brought up the issue and sought accountability.