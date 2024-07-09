Manish Kumar Verma, former IAS officer and close to CM Nitish Kumar joins JDU

Follow us on Image Source : X/@JDUONLINE Manish Kumar Verma, former IAS officer, close to CM Nitish Kumar joins JDU.

Following RCP Singh, another retired IAS officer, Manish Kumar Verma, entered Bihar politics on Tuesday. Verma hails from Nalanda, the home district of CM Nitish Kumar, and shares a close bond with him. Verma, who has served as an additional advisor to Nitish for several years, recently took voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service.

Manish Verma: A trusted aide of Nitish Kumar

For the past few years, Verma has been a constant presence with Nitish Kumar, often rumoured to be entrusted with significant responsibilities. A 2000 batch IAS officer of the Odisha cadre, Verma has served in various key positions in Bihar, earning a reputation as a sharp and efficient officer. He began his career as a sub-collector in Kalahandi.

Significant contributions in Bihar

Verma held important roles in Bihar after serving in Odisha for 12 years. He came to Bihar on interstate deputation in 2012 for five years, serving as DM of Purnia and Patna. After completing his deputation, he extended his tenure by a year but opted for VRS instead of returning to Odisha.

Praise for CM Nitish Kumar

Welcoming Verma to the party, Sanjay Jha emphasised JD(U)'s commitment to expanding its base beyond Bihar and highlighted Verma's valuable administrative experience. Verma, expressing gratitude to his mentor, praised CM Nitish Kumar as an exceptional leader and a true symbol of socialism known for fulfilling promises, a rare trait in politicians.

Academic and professional background

An IIT Delhi alumnus, Verma was assigned to the Odisha cadre upon joining the IAS. After 12 years of service, he requested deputation to his home state due to his father's ill health. During his tenure in Bihar, he served as the District Magistrate of Patna and led state power companies, acknowledging Nitish Kumar's support in giving him significant responsibilities.

