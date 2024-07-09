NEET paper leak case: CBI arrests two accused including a candidate, father of another aspirant, from Bihar

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Central Bureau of Investigation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two accused from Nalanda and Gaya in the NEET paper leak case. Among the two people who have been arrested, one is NEET-UG aspirant Sunny who hails from Nalanda and the second is the father of another candidate Ranjit Kumar who is from Gaya.

The CBI has so far arrested eight persons in Bihar NEET-UG paper leak case and one each in connection with alleged manipulation in Gujarat's Latur and Godhra, and one from Dehradun in connection with general conspiracy, the officials said.

The agency had earlier arrested principal and vice principal of Hazaribagh-based Oasis school in the case and two persons who allegedly provided safe premises to NEET candidates where burnt question papers were recovered by the Bihar Police.

The CBI, which is probing the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam, has registered six FIRs. The FIR from Bihar pertains to the leaking of paper while the remaining from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra are linked to the impersonation of candidates and cheating.

The agency's own FIR on a reference from the Union Education Ministry pertains to a "comprehensive investigation" into the alleged irregularities in the examination.

More than 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the test.

