Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav declared movable assets worth Rs 6 crore, check his net worth Tejashwi Yadav earlier in the day filed his nomination papers at the collectorate in Hajipur, the headquarters of Vaishali district, in the presence of father Lalu Prasad, the RJD president, and mother Rabri Devi.

Patna:

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who filed nomination papers from the Raghopur assembly seat on Wednesday, said in the affidavit forms that he has Rs 1,50,000 cash in hand. He has a total gross value of Rs 6,12,48,877.23 and total current market value of Rs.1,88,50,000.

Tajashwi has grand total liabilities of Rs 55,52,051

In his affidavit paper, Tajashwi also said he has a grand total liabilities of Rs 55,52,051 and has a movable assets worth Rs 6,12,48,877.

Check Tajashwi’s educational qualification

As of educational qualification, Tajashwi said he is Class IX pass out from Delhi Public School in RK Puram, New Delhi in 2006.

Tejashwi Yadav filed nominations in Hajipur

Tejashwi Yadav, aged 35, filed his nomination papers at the collectorate in Hajipur, the headquarters of Vaishali district, in the presence of father Lalu Prasad, the RJD president, and mother Rabri Devi.

Several close aides and family members, like Misa Bharti, Patliputra MP and eldest sister, and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Yadav, were also accompanying the former deputy CM.

A large number of supporters, who are hopeful of the party's return to power after 20 years, stood on both sides of the road as the RJD leaders took a few hours to complete the 40 km travel, from the party supremo's house in Patna to the Hajipur sub-division office.

The car in which Yadav was travelling, along with his parents and sisters, was covered with flower petals, which supporters kept showering en route, as an expression of good wishes.

