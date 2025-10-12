Advertisement
  3. Bihar polls: NDA finalises seat sharing, list of constituencies allotted to Chirag Paswan's party, HAM and RLM

NDA finalises seat-sharing for Bihar elections: The BJP and the JD(U) will each contest on 101 seats in the Bihar assembly elections, while Union minister Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party will field its candidates on 29 seats.

Chirag Paswan, president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Source : PTI
Patna:

After days of deliberations, away from the heat and dust of poll-bound Bihar, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday announced its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming elections to the 243-member Bihar Assembly. As per the arrangement, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will each contest 101 seats, while the remaining constituencies have been allocated to the alliance’s smaller partners. Union Minister Chirag Paswan, who leads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)  will contest 29 seats this time. Meanwhile, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), headed by Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, led by Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, have each been allotted six seats.

Here's the list of constituencies allotted to Chirag Paswan's party, HAM and RLM

Seats allotted to Chirag Paswan's party 

  1. Bakhri
  2. Sahebpur Kamal
  3. Tarapur
  4. Rosera
  5. Raja Pakar 
  6. Lalganj
  7. Hayaghat 
  8. Gaighat
  9. Ekma
  10. Marhaura 
  11. Agiaon 
  12. Obra
  13. Arwal
  14. Gaya
  15. Hisua
  16. Fatuha
  17. Danapur
  18. Brahmapur
  19. Rajgir
  20. Kadwa 
  21. Sonbarsha 
  22. Balrampur  
  23. Gobindpur 
  24. Simri
  25. Bakhtiarpur 
  26. Makhdumpur 
  27. Kasba
  28. Sugauli 
  29. Morwa

Seats allotted  to HAM

  1. Tekari
  2. Kutumba
  3. Atri
  4. Imamganj
  5. Sikandra
  6. Barachatti 

Seats allotted to RLM

  1. Sasaram
  2. Dinara
  3. Mahua
  4. Ujiarpur 
  5. Bajpatti 
  6. Madhubani 

