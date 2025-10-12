Bihar polls: NDA finalises seat sharing, list of constituencies allotted to Chirag Paswan's party, HAM and RLM NDA finalises seat-sharing for Bihar elections: The BJP and the JD(U) will each contest on 101 seats in the Bihar assembly elections, while Union minister Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party will field its candidates on 29 seats.

Patna:

After days of deliberations, away from the heat and dust of poll-bound Bihar, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday announced its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming elections to the 243-member Bihar Assembly. As per the arrangement, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will each contest 101 seats, while the remaining constituencies have been allocated to the alliance’s smaller partners. Union Minister Chirag Paswan, who leads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest 29 seats this time. Meanwhile, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), headed by Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, led by Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, have each been allotted six seats.

Here's the list of constituencies allotted to Chirag Paswan's party, HAM and RLM

Seats allotted to Chirag Paswan's party

Bakhri Sahebpur Kamal Tarapur Rosera Raja Pakar Lalganj Hayaghat Gaighat Ekma Marhaura Agiaon Obra Arwal Gaya Hisua Fatuha Danapur Brahmapur Rajgir Kadwa Sonbarsha Balrampur Gobindpur Simri Bakhtiarpur Makhdumpur Kasba Sugauli Morwa

Seats allotted to HAM

Tekari Kutumba Atri Imamganj Sikandra Barachatti

Seats allotted to RLM

Sasaram Dinara Mahua Ujiarpur Bajpatti Madhubani

