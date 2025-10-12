Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA finalises seat sharing, BJP and JD-U lead, allies get smaller shares Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the consensus and unity among NDA parties as a positive sign for forming a strong government in Bihar.

Patna:

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners have completed their seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections in a spirit of mutual cooperation and harmony. The distribution allocates 101 seats each to the BJP and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)). Smaller allies will contest fewer seats: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP-R) at 29 seats, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) 6 seats, and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) 6 seats. NDA leaders and workers have welcomed the agreement with enthusiasm, expressing confidence in the alliance’s readiness to form the government in Bihar once again.​

Leadership and political significance

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the consensus and unity among NDA parties as a positive sign for forming a strong government in Bihar. The agreement is expected to strengthen the alliance's electoral prospects against the opposition, primarily the Mahagathbandhan. Campaign preparations have gathered momentum with this clear seat-sharing arrangement, underscoring the NDA’s commitment to Bihar’s development and governance continuity.

Outlook for Bihar polls

With the seat distribution finalised, NDA partners are now focusing on selecting candidates and launching their campaigns ahead of the two-phase polls scheduled for November 6 and 11, 2025. Both BJP and JD(U) are positioned as key contenders for the largest number of legislative seats, while smaller allies aim to consolidate their presence in their allotted constituencies. The NDA’s strong organizational base and cohesive strategy are seen as major assets in their bid to regain power in Bihar.​