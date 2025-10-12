Bihar polls: Jitan Ram Manjhi expresses discontent over NDA seat-sharing arrangement, warns of 'repercussions' Bihar elections: The ruling NDA in Bihar on Sunday finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming polls to the 243-member assembly, in which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and the BJP will contest 101 constituencies each, leaving the rest for smaller allies.

Patna:

As the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar has finalised its seat-sharing for the upcoming assembly elections, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed mixed feelings. While he welcomed the six seats allotted to his party, he also hinted that the NDA had "undervalued" his party and warned that such decisions might have "repercussions" within the alliance.

They have undervalued us: Manjhi

"What the high command decided, we accept, but by giving six seats, they have undervalued us, it may have repercussions in NDA," he said.

"In Parliament, we were given one seat, still we were happy. Similarly, if we got only 6 seats, it is the decision of the high command. We accept it."

"We are content with what we have been given. I have no complaints," he added.

Before the seat-sharing announcement, attention was focused on Chirag Paswan's LJP (RV) and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM(S). Chirag pushed for a larger share, citing his party's 100% success rate in Bihar during the recent Lok Sabha elections, while Manjhi sought dignity and recognition, reportedly requesting at least 15 seats to preserve HAM(S)'s performance from the 2020 Assembly polls.

NDA announces seat-sharing for Bihar polls

The ruling NDA in Bihar on Sunday finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming polls to the 243-member assembly, in which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and the BJP will contest 101 constituencies each, leaving the rest for smaller allies.

The announcement to the effect came on X handles of JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary and Union minister Chirag Paswan, whose Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has settled with a deal of 29 seats.

The Hindustani Awam Morcha of Jitan Ram Manjhi, who had been insisting on "at least 15 seats", has been given only six constituencies, while the remaining six assembly segments went to Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Congress on NDA sea-sharing

Congress leader Manoj Kumar asked, "What has Manjhi ji been saying over the past 15 days? His community was allocated 6 seats in the NDA. Upendra Kushwaha got 6 seats, indicating NDA assigned this many to the Kushwaha community. Does this mean the Kushwaha community is worth only 6 seats in Bihar?"

"This was done because preparations were underway in the NDA to deal with these people... Jitan Ram Manjhi asked for respect, so did he receive it with 6 seats? Is the Manjhi community, comprising 3% of Bihar's voters, only entitled to 6 seats? This was done because preparations were underway in the NDA to deal with these people... Jitan Ram Manjhi asked for respect, so did he receive it with 6 seats? Did Kushwaha get respect at 6 seats? Did Chirag Paswan, who wanted 40 seats, get respect at 29?" he questioned.

Also Read: Bihar Elections: NDA announces seat-sharing; BJP, JDU to contest 101 seats each, Chirag gets 29

Also Read: Bihar Elections: Jyoti, wife of Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh, to contest polls, confirms father