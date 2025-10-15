Advertisement
Written By: Isha Bhandari
Published: , Updated:
Patna:

Speculation around a possible face-off between political strategist Prashant Kishor and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Raghopur has ended with Jan Suraaj Party fielding Chanchal Singh from the key seat. Meanwhile, the BJP has released its first list of 71 candidates as the Bihar election campaign gains momentum. Notably, Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav has been dropped, while both Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha, are in the fray. The 243-seat Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14.

  • 7:25 AM (IST)Oct 15, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    BJP MLA from Alinagar quits party

    Bihar elections LIVE updates: Earlier, on October 11, Bihar BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav had announced his resignation from the party, alleging that Dalits and other backward communities were not getting their due in the organisation. Yadav, who represents Alinagar constituency in Darbhanga district, told a press conference that he will be submitting his resignation to the party's state unit president Dilip Jaiswal.

     

  • 7:10 AM (IST)Oct 15, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Maithili Thakur, 25-year-old folk singer, joins BJP

    Bihar elections LIVE updates: Maithili Thakur, a 25-year-old folk singer, on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. As per the reports, the folk and devotional singer may contest the election from the Alinagar Assembly constituency in Darbhanga.

     

  • 7:09 AM (IST)Oct 15, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Upendra Kushwaha calls emergency party meeting

    Bihar elections LIVE updates: It is reported that from midnight until 4 AM Bihar BJP in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Home Minister Nityanand Rai, Samrat Chaudhary, and Bihar government minister Nitin Naveen visited Upendra Kushwaha's home, trying to persuade him. However, this damage control exercise by the BJP failed, and Upendra Kushwaha has called an emergency party meeting at 12 noon today. It remains to be seen what decision his party takes.

     

  • 7:08 AM (IST)Oct 15, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    'This time nothing is well in the NDA': Upendra Kushwaha

    Bihar elections LIVE updates: The political tug-of-war over the NDA's seat-sharing for the Bihar Assembly elections has intensified. Upendra Kushwaha of the Rashtriya Lok Morcha is reportedly upset over the Mahua Assembly seat. While speaking to reporters, Kushwaha said, "This time nothing is well in the NDA." 

