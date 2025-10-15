Live Bihar Elections 2025: Mahagathbandhan seat deal likely today; Amit Shah calls Upendra Kushwaha to Delhi Bihar elections LIVE updates: Prashant Kishor won’t contest from Raghopur, BJP releases first list of 71 candidates, members of the opposition Mahagathbandhan might announce seat-sharing arrangement today, read more. Stay tuned

Patna:

Speculation around a possible face-off between political strategist Prashant Kishor and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Raghopur has ended with Jan Suraaj Party fielding Chanchal Singh from the key seat. Meanwhile, the BJP has released its first list of 71 candidates as the Bihar election campaign gains momentum. Notably, Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav has been dropped, while both Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha, are in the fray. The 243-seat Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14.

