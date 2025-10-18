Bihar Elections: Congress faces internal turmoil over ticket distribution; grassroot workers protest Disgruntled leaders have accused the state leadership of flawed decisions and claimed the party is influenced by a few personal agents. This conflict threatens Congress’s position within the Mahagathbandhan alliance as the elections approach.

Patna:

The Congress party is grappling with internal dissent over the distribution of tickets for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Several leaders and grassroots workers have voiced strong objections, alleging that the party favoured wealthy candidates over dedicated grassroots activists. The issue came to the forefront during a press conference held in Patna on Saturday, led by Anand Madhav, head of the party’s State Research Cell, along with other senior leaders.

Grassroots workers overlooked, moneyed candidates favoured

Anand Madhav accused the party leadership of prioritising candidates with financial resources while sidelining those who have been working tirelessly at the grassroots level for years. Accompanying him were leaders like Gajanand Shahi, Chhatrapati Tiwari, Nagendra Prasad Vikal, Ranjan Singh, Bachchu Prasad Singh, and Bunty Chaudhary. The group also blamed the Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru and state president Rajesh Ram for making flawed decisions during ticket allocation.

Party allegedly controlled by 'personal agents'

The disgruntled leaders went beyond just ticket distribution complaints, alleging that the Bihar Congress is effectively controlled by a few leaders’ “personal agents,” marginalising those who adhere to the party’s ideology. They claimed that some leaders have misused the trust placed in them by Rahul Gandhi. Anand Madhav pointed out, “Rahul Gandhi has always emphasised empowering grassroots workers, but in Bihar, his words have been ignored.”

Party leadership unresponsive amid rising tensions

Attempts to reach Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram for comments on the controversy were unsuccessful. Sources suggest that the party leadership has been urged to engage with the dissatisfied leaders and review the ticket distribution process. The Congress had released its first list of 48 candidates on Thursday night for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections. Voting is scheduled in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting to take place on November 14.

This internal turmoil poses a significant challenge for Congress as it seeks to maintain its crucial role within the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar.