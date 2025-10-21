Bihar Elections: AIMIM nominee suffers heart attack after being detained during nomination Two candidates have faced legal action within 24 hours of filing their nominations. RJD’s Sasaram candidate, Satendra Sah, was arrested in connection with a 2004 dacoity case in Jharkhand, triggering protests from party workers.

Patna:

With just weeks to go before Bihar votes in a high-stakes two-phase Assembly election, legal action has started to impact the electoral battlefield. In the last 24 hours, two candidates—one from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and another from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)—have been arrested, triggering protests and questions around political timing.

RJD candidate arrested in Old Dacoity Case

In Rohtas, RJD’s candidate from Sasaram, Satendra Sah, was arrested in connection with a 2004 dacoity case registered in Garhwa, Jharkhand. According to police, a long-pending case led to his arrest shortly after he filed his nomination papers.

The arrest led to protests by RJD workers, who accused the administration of targeting their leader right after the announcement of his candidacy. Police have stated that the arrest was made as per legal procedure and not influenced by political pressure.

AIMIM candidate collapses during arrest in Jehanabad

In a dramatic turn of events in Jehanabad, Kalamuddin, the AIMIM candidate, was arrested from the SDM office premises, where he had just filed his nomination. He was reportedly wanted in a firing and attempt to murder case, registered at Kako police station, and had been absconding.

However, moments before his arrest, Kalamuddin suffered a heart attack, causing panic at the venue. He was immediately taken to Sadar Hospital and later shifted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for advanced treatment. The incident led to massive outrage among his supporters, who alleged a conspiracy against the candidate.

AIMIM eyes expansion in Bihar

The arrests come just weeks after AIMIM announced its first list of 25 candidates on September 19 for the Bihar Assembly elections. The party, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, stated that it aims to become "the voice of the most oppressed people in Bihar."

Some of the key names on the list include:

Akhtarul Iman from Amour, a senior leader and Seemanchal heavyweight.

Anas Salam from Gopalganj, showing the party's ambitions beyond Seemanchal.

Shams Aagaz from Kishanganj, a crucial Muslim-majority seat.

Shamimul Haque from Narkatiya and Tauseef Alam from Bahadurganj.

Naseema Khatoon from Nawada, one of the few women candidates in the fray.

The list was prepared by the party’s Bihar unit in consultation with its national leadership.

Election timeline and rising tensions

Bihar’s 243-seat Assembly will vote in two phases:

Phase 1: November 6

Phase 2: November 11

Results: November 14

With the political atmosphere heating up, arrests of candidates from prominent parties have added a legal twist to the election narrative. While authorities maintain that due process is being followed, the timing of the arrests has sparked debates on whether law enforcement is being influenced by political agendas in the middle of a fiercely contested election.