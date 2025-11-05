Bihar Polls: What happens on silence day and how party workers prepare for polling day after campaigning ends Bihar's campaign silence day is not a rest day for political workers. Instead, it is a crucial 24 hours where kits are distributed, agents are finalised and strategy is tightened for maximum voter turnout. Workers also keep track of rival activities to ensure fair polling.

Patna:

Bihar will go to the polls on Thursday (November 6) for the first phase of voting, where the ruling National Democratic Alliance will attempt to hold on to power while the Mahagathbandhan aims for a strong return in the Assembly elections. This first phase of polling will take place across 121 constituencies in the state. A total of 1,314 candidates are in the fray across 18 districts and around 3.75 lakh voters will cast their votes in this phase. Now the question arises. When the campaigning period officially ends, what exactly do political party workers do on this day? Let us understand what responsibilities are handed to workers on this crucial day and what kind of political tasks keep them occupied just before polling day.

Distributing party kits

The first task of party workers is to distribute the essential kit to booth presidents. These kits contain the voter list of that particular ward, the candidate's name, photo, party name, election symbol, party flag and some final round promotional material. The kit also includes the form which is submitted to the returning officer. This is used to appoint the polling agent at the polling booth. The kit also carries the allowance given by the party. The amount may vary from Rs 500 to Rs 1,500.

Selecting polling agents

Booth presidents spend this day selecting polling agents. They brief the chosen local person on how the polling agent process works inside the polling station. The person who becomes the polling agent has to submit the form provided in the kit to the returning officer before voting begins the next day. The polling agent is authorised on behalf of the candidate. Their job is to closely monitor fair voting at the booth. The agent also takes part in the mock poll on the EVM before the voting starts.

Strategic revision by workers

Campaign silence day also gives party workers an opportunity to revise their strategy for polling day. Since the canvassing is over, most voters have already made up their mind about their choice of party or candidate. Workers focus on how to ensure that their committed voters come out of their homes and reach the polling booth. The plan also includes how to encourage those who are usually indifferent towards voting.

Delivering voter slips

When you go to vote, you need your identity verification and also a voter slip to help locate your name in the voter list at the polling booth. Generally BLOs deliver these slips at homes. However, in cases where slips have not reached some voters, the booth president of a party prints those slips and ensures delivery. This work is sometimes done outside the polling booth on the day of voting as well.

Keeping an eye on rival workers

Along with all these responsibilities, workers also remain alert about the Opposition. They keep watch that rival members do not influence voters with any last-minute promises or inducements. They monitor to ensure that no one misleads people or tries to buy their vote as equal conditions for all candidates till the polling ends is important for fair elections.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Earlier this month, the Election Commission had announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on November 14. The NDA led by the BJP and JD(U) will be up against the I.N.D.I.A bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, the Congress, the CPI (ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). The new entrant, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj, has also fielded candidates on all 243 seats of the state.

ALSO READ: