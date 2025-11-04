Bihar Election: VIP withdraws candidate Santosh Sahani from Gaura Bauram, extends support to RJD VIP founder and former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahni made the announcement in Darbhanga, stating that both the RJD and VIP candidates had initially filed nominations for this constituency. Despite multiple efforts to persuade the RJD candidate, a mutual understanding could not be reached.

Patna:

The Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) has withdrawn its candidate Santosh Sahni from the Gaura Bauram Assembly constituency and announced support for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Mohammad Afzal Ali Khan.

VIP founder and former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahni made the announcement in Darbhanga, stating that both the RJD and VIP candidates had initially filed nominations for this constituency. Despite multiple efforts to persuade the RJD candidate, a mutual understanding could not be reached.

Ultimately, Santosh Sahni chose to step aside and support the RJD candidate, demonstrating a spirit of cooperation.

Mukesh Sahni emphasized that if both candidates had remained in the race, it would have benefited the NDA.

“This is a bigger battle; it is not about one legislator. Our priority is forming a Mahagathbandhan government,” he said.

Sahni asks VIP workers to support RJD candidate

Sahni said that even if the RJD candidate wins, the government would still be formed under the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

He appealed to all VIP workers to actively support the RJD candidate to ensure victory. Sahani further urged that in other constituencies where similar situations arise, candidates should show such magnanimity to advance Lalu Prasad Yadav’s fight for social justice.

Mukesh Sahani declared Mahagathbandhan's deputy CM face

Last month, Mukesh Sahani was declared as Mahagathbandhan's deputy CM face for the upcoming Assembly election in Bihar. The announcement in this regard was made by senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot during a joint press conference by the coalition leaders in Patna.

“It has been unanimously decided that our partner, OBC leader Mukesh Sahani, will be the Deputy Chief Minister face of our alliance. His journey has been one of immense struggle and perseverance. Through dedication and hard work, he has consistently stood up for the poor and tirelessly served his community,” Gehlot said.