Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Bihar
  3. Bihar elections LIVE: Mahagathbandhan yet to finalise seat-sharing as nomination for phase one ends

  Live Bihar elections LIVE: Mahagathbandhan yet to finalise seat-sharing as nomination for phase one ends

Bihar elections: First phase of nominations for the Bihar Assembly elections ended on Friday, with more than 1,250 candidates filing papers for 121 seats set to vote on November 6. The NDA appears united in its campaign strategy, while the INDIA bloc is still facing delays in seat-sharing talks.

Bihar elections LIVE
Bihar elections LIVE Image Source : INDIA TV
Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The election buzz has officially taken over Bihar as the nomination process for the first phase of Assembly elections closed on Friday. With over 1,250 candidates filing their papers for the 121 seats going to polls on November 6, the political battlefield is now taking shape. The ruling NDA appears united and campaign-ready, while the opposition INDIA bloc continues to struggle with internal disagreements. Congress MP Akhilesh Singh stated that RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav will be the chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan though no formal announcement has yet been made. VIP chief Mukesh Sahani, once expected to contest, has opted out. Meanwhile, the Congress released its first list of 48 candidates on Thursday night, and the BJP is preparing to launch its high-octane campaign with Amit Shah and BJP CMs soon to hit the ground. 

Stay with us for real-time updates, party reactions, candidate announcements, and campaign developments as Bihar heads into a heated election season...

Live updates :Bihar Elections 2025

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 7:54 AM (IST)Oct 18, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Rajiv Rudy dismisses Prashant Kishor’s party, calls Jan Suraaj 'on probation' in Bihar

    Speaking at India TV’s Chunav Manch, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy weighed in on the evolving landscape of Bihar’s politics. He touched upon the influence of both established and emerging leaders, including Chirag Paswan, Upendra Kushwaha, and Jitan Ram Manjhi, while acknowledging the ongoing poster politics that tend to highlight caste-based affiliations in the state. Read full story here

  • 7:53 AM (IST)Oct 18, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Prashant Kishor confident of winning 150+ seats in Bihar polls, but adds rider

    an Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor is confident his party may win more than 150 seats, but at the same time, he put in a rider saying that if his party is swept off, it may win only 10 seats. Replying to questions at the India TV Chunav Manch daylong conclave here, Prashant Kishor, a former poll strategist, said, "This is not a range of 10 to 150, but you can call them two scenarios — Arsh (sky) par ya farsh (ground) par." Prashant Kishor said, "On November 14, when Bihar results will be declared, a new history will be written and Jan Suraaj Party will win more than 150 seats." Read the full story here

  • 7:52 AM (IST)Oct 18, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Ravi Kishan says NDA will win big in Bihar, hails Modi-Nitish leadership

    Bhojpuri superstar and BJP MP Ravi Kishan delivered a fiery and confident address at India TV’s Chunav Manch on Friday, predicting a landslide victory for the NDA in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Emphasising unity within the NDA, he declared that the alliance is “moving forward as a united front” and would secure a “massive majority” at the polls. “Is baar Bihar mein garda udne wala hai. NDA phir se bhari bahumat se jeetega,” said Ravi Kishan in his trademark energetic style. Read full story here

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar
Bihar Bihar Election Bihar Assembly Election Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bihar SIR Bihar News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\