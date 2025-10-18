Live Bihar elections LIVE: Mahagathbandhan yet to finalise seat-sharing as nomination for phase one ends Bihar elections: First phase of nominations for the Bihar Assembly elections ended on Friday, with more than 1,250 candidates filing papers for 121 seats set to vote on November 6. The NDA appears united in its campaign strategy, while the INDIA bloc is still facing delays in seat-sharing talks.

The election buzz has officially taken over Bihar as the nomination process for the first phase of Assembly elections closed on Friday. With over 1,250 candidates filing their papers for the 121 seats going to polls on November 6, the political battlefield is now taking shape. The ruling NDA appears united and campaign-ready, while the opposition INDIA bloc continues to struggle with internal disagreements. Congress MP Akhilesh Singh stated that RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav will be the chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan though no formal announcement has yet been made. VIP chief Mukesh Sahani, once expected to contest, has opted out. Meanwhile, the Congress released its first list of 48 candidates on Thursday night, and the BJP is preparing to launch its high-octane campaign with Amit Shah and BJP CMs soon to hit the ground.

