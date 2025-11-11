Bihar Elections 2025: Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan resigns from party Bihar Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan resigned from the party, citing dissatisfaction with the state unit. He reportedly stepped down over ticket distribution issues ahead of the Bihar elections.

New Delhi:

Bihar Congress leader and former minister of State for Home Affairs Shakeel Ahmed Khan resigned from the party, citing dissatisfaction with the state unit. He reportedly stepped down over ticket distribution issues ahead of the Bihar elections. Shakeel Ahmed Khan previously served as an MLA from the Kadwa Assembly constituency in Katihar district. He has sent his resignation to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Why did Shakeel Ahmed Khan resign?

In a detailed letter, Ahmad wrote, "Kindly recall my letter dated April 16, 2023, in which I had informed the party that I would never contest any election in the future," he wrote. Ahmad added that none of his three sons, all residing in Canada, were interested in entering politics. "Recently, I had also declared that all three of my sons live in Canada and none of them has any interest in politics, so they will not contest elections either," he said adding, "I had assured that I would remain with the Congress throughout my life. But, Mr. President, that now seems impossible."

Ex-Congress leader clarifies: 'Not joining any party'

Ahmad clarifying about his decision of joining any other party said, "With a very heavy heart, I have decided to resign from the membership of the Congress Party. However, leaving the party does not mean that I am joining any other political organization. I have no intention of joining any other party."

"Like my ancestors, I have unwavering faith in the policies and principles of the Congress, and I will continue to be its well-wisher and supporter for life. Even the last vote of my life will go in favor of the Congress," he wrote.

Bihar Exit Poll 2025: NDA set for clear victory, Mahagathbandhan trails far behind

The exit poll suggests the NDA could secure 147–167 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, comfortably above the majority mark of 122. This puts Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a strong position to continue as the state’s leader.

The NDA’s seat share may break down as follows:

BJP: 65–73 seats

JD(U): 67–75 seats

HAM: 4–5 seats

LJP-RV: 7–9 seats

RLM: 1–2 seats

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan, which includes the Congress, Left parties, and smaller allies, is projected to win 70–90 seats.

Key projections for its constituents are:

RJD: 53–58 seats

Congress: 10–12 seats

CPI(ML) Liberation: 5–8 seats

CPI & CPI(M): 2–3 seats each

VIP: 1–4 seats

Smaller parties’ prospects

Jan Suraaj Party: 0–2 seats

AIMIM: 2–3 seats

Others: 0–5 seats

Vote share projections

NDA: 48%

Mahagathbandhan: 37%

Jan Suraaj: 5%

AIMIM: 1%

Others: 9%