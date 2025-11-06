Bihar records highest-ever turnout at 64.66 in Phase 1 polling, fate of 1,314 candidates sealed Bihar elections 2025: Polling began at 7 am at 121 seats across 16 districts of Bihar under Phase 1 polling for the 2025 assembly elections. The total voter turnout was recorded at 64.66%.

Patna:

History was scripted in Bihar on Thursday, with the Phase 1 polling recording a total turnout of 64.66%, the highest since 1951, the Election Commission of India (ECI) anounced while congratulating voters of the state for coming out and exercising their franchise in the assembly elections 2025. Polling began on these 121 seats across 18 districts of Bihar at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm.

"The first phase of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections concluded peacefully in a festive mood today with the highest ever voter turnout of 64.66% in the history of Bihar," the apex poll body said in a release after polling concluded on 121 seats of the 243-member Bihar Assembly. The second phase of voting will take place on Tuesday, November 11 and the counting of votes will be held on November 14.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar congratulated the people of Bihar for the massive turnout. He also thanked the Electors for expressing their complete faith in the Election Commission of India and turning out to vote in such large numbers with fervour and enthusiasm. He also thanked the entire election machinery for working with full transparency and dedication.

Phase 1 of Bihar assembly elections had more than 3.75 crore voters and 1,314 candidates in the fray including key faces such as Tejashwi Yadav, Samrat Choudhary and BJP's young debutant Maithli Thakur.

Another first in Bihar elections 2025

Phase 1 polling saw another feat with under the EC's International Election Visitors’ Programme whcih saw 16 delegates from 6 countries namely, South Africa, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Belgium and Colombia witnessing the poll proceedings.

"The delegates commended the Bihar elections for being internationally, one of the most well-organised, transparent, efficient and participative elections," the release said.

4 lakh polling staff, 67,000 polling stations in Phase 1

Over four lakh polling related staff had reached their respective polling stations by 11.20 pm last night.

The mock polls were completed before 7 am today in the presence of more than 67,902 polling agents appointed by 1,314 contesting candidates, and voting began peacefully at all 45,341 polling stations at the same time.

Bihar elections voter turnout since 1951