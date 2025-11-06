Bihar Election: 107-year-old Tara Devi defies age to lead voters in historic turnout | Watch The fate of 1,314 candidates has been sealed in the ballots. Prominent leaders across parties, including Tejashwi Yadav, Samrat Choudhary, and Tej Pratap Yadav, were among those contesting in this high-stakes first phase.

Patna:

A 107-year-old woman defied age and made her way to the polling booth on Thursday to cast her vote in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections. Supported by several people, Tara Devi walked to the booth in the Patna Sahib constituency, setting an inspiring example of civic participation.

Phase 1 polling for 121 seats concluded with a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent. The Election Commission will, however, release the final figures later. The fate of 1,314 candidates has been sealed in the ballots. Prominent leaders across parties, including Tejashwi Yadav, Samrat Choudhary, and Tej Pratap Yadav, were among those contesting in this high-stakes first phase.

"The first phase of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections concluded peacefully in a festive mood today with the highest ever voter turnout of 64.66% in the history of Bihar," said ECI in a press statement.

The second phase of voting is scheduled for November 11, with results to be declared on November 14.

Sporadic cases of violence reported

Isolated incidents of violence were reported from a few areas during polling, including an alleged attack on the vehicle of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha. Sinha claimed that supporters of the RJD attempted to “intimidate” voters from extremely backward communities.

The RJD, meanwhile, accused the authorities of “deliberately slowing down” voting in constituencies where the INDIA bloc was performing strongly—a charge that the Election Commission swiftly denied.

NDA has massive lead in Phase 1, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the NDA has gained a massive lead in the first phase, adding that the trend will replicate in the second phase as well. PM Modi said he will hold public meetings in Aurangabad and Bhabhua on Friday.

“In the first phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections, the NDA has gained a massive lead. Along with this, its wave is visible everywhere in the second phase as well. Amid this enthusiasm of the public and the masses, tomorrow afternoon around 1:45 PM, I will have the good fortune to communicate with my family members in Aurangabad, and around 3:30 PM in Bhabhua,” PM Modi posted on X.