Bihar Election Results 2025: Which is the only seat where Congress is winning as per the latest trends? The Bihar election of 2025 appears to be yet another major debacle for the Congress party. While the party showed promise by leading in around seven seats in the early trends, the latest figures as of 3:30 PM show them leading in only one seat across the state.

Patna:

The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is currently underway and the trends have largely stabilized around 3:30 PM. According to information available on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, the BJP is leading on 95 seats. Its ally, the JD(U), has already won 1 seat and is leading on 84 others.

Meanwhile, this election appears to be another major debacle for the Congress party. While the party was leading in around 7 seats in the early trends, the latest figures show the party leading in only one seat across Bihar as of 3:30 PM.

Congress's sole leading seat

As per the latest trend, Congress is leading only in the Kishanganj assembly constituency of Bihar. Its candidate, Md. Qamrul Hoda, holds a significant lead with a margin of 18,978 votes. With 21 rounds of counting completed out of 24, the result for this seat is virtually decided.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor revealed on Friday that he was not invited to campaign in the recent Bihar Assembly elections. He added that the Congress party must thoroughly examine the reasons for its significant defeat.

Speaking to reporters following the Bihar poll outcome, Tharoor emphasized the party's responsibility to study the causes behind the setback in detail.

He pointed out the dynamics of the alliance, stating, "Remember, we were not the senior partner in the alliance and the RJD also has to look carefully at its own performance".

According to Tharoor, given the nature of the Bihar mandate, it is crucial to examine the totality of the party’s performance, noting that electoral results are dependent on a number of complex factors.

Bihar Election 2025

The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, held successfully in two phases on November 6 and November 11, witnessed a historically high and record-breaking voter turnout. The Election Commission reported a 65.09 per cent turnout in the first phase and an even higher 68.76 per cent in the second. These figures collectively mark the highest polling percentages ever recorded in Bihar's electoral history. The Bihar Assembly has a total of 243 seats.

