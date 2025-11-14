Bihar Election Results 2025: We will have to accept early trends, but this is unfortunate, says Pappu Yadav Bihar Election Results 2025: Reacting to initial trends, Bihar MP Pappu Yadav said that early trends are unfortunate for Bihar.

Patna:

The ruling NDA has maintained a considerable lead in 166 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 122, in early trends as counting was underway for the Bihar assembly polls on Friday. The opposition INDIA bloc was way behind, leading in 59 of the 243 seats in the assembly. While the BJP was leading in 72 seats, its ally JD(U) in 71, the LJP(RV) in 18, the HAM (S) in four, and the RLM was leading in one seat after the first few rounds of counting. In the opposition bloc, the RJD was leading in 43 seats, the Congress in eight, the CPIM(L) Liberation in six, and the CPI and CPI(M) in one seat each.

Reacting to initial trends, Bihar MP Pappu Yadav said that early trends are unfortunate for Bihar.

"We will have to accept this (early trends). This is highly unfortunate for Bihar. I can't say anything to the public, I just welcome their decision, but this is unfortunate for Bihar...," he told media persons.