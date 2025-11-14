Bihar Election Results: In the 12 'friendly fight' seats, did the Mahagathbandhan gain or lose? Check here Early counts suggest tight races in key areas like Kahalgawan, Gaurabauram, Biharsharif, and Rajpakar (SC), where JD(U), RJD, and BJP candidates are all in the running.

Patna:

As the vote counting for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 continues, the race for several constituencies is heating up. The ongoing trends reveal some exciting and competitive battles between candidates from different parties, including the India Alliance and the NDA. While intra-alliance contests are taking place in 12 seats, some candidates have already withdrawn, further shaping the political landscape.

Early trends and key races

Kahalgawan

In Kahalgawan, RJD’s Rajneesh Kumar is leading with a solid margin, closely followed by Congress candidate Praveen Kushwaha. JD(U)’s Shubhanand Mukesh is trailing behind in third place.

Gaurabauram

Sujit Kumar of the BJP is currently leading in Gaurabauram, while Afzal Ali Khan of the RJD is trailing. The seat is expected to see a close contest as the counting progresses.

Biharsharif

The race in Biharsharif is also shaping up to be intense, with Sunil Kumar of the BJP holding a lead. RJD’s Shiv Kumar Yadav is trailing behind, with Congress’s Umair Khan also in the mix.

Rajpakar (SC)

In Rajpakar (SC), JD(U)’s Mahendra Ram is leading with 15,029 votes, far ahead of Congress’s Pratima Kumari, who has garnered 5,387 votes so far. The seat, crucial for the SC community, is currently leaning in JD(U)’s favor.

Vaishali

In Vaishali, JD(U) candidate Siddharth Patel is ahead with 16,556 votes, maintaining a strong lead over RJD’s Ajay Kumar Kushwaha, who is in second place with 14,214 votes.

Narkatiaganj

In Narkatiaganj, BJP’s Sanjay Kumar Pandey is leading with 27,243 votes, closely followed by RJD’s Deepak Yadav, who has secured 24,585 votes. This race looks set to tighten as more votes are counted.

Chainpur

In the Chainpur constituency, JD(U)’s Md. Zama Khan is leading with 4,240 votes, while RJD’s Brij Kishor Bind trails with 4,041 votes. The contest is too close to call, and further developments are awaited.

Beldour

In Beldour, JD(U)’s Panna Lal Singh Patel is maintaining a strong lead with 8,583 votes, while Congress’s Mithilesh Kumar Nishad holds second place with 5,825 votes.

Kargahar

In Kargahar, JD(U)’s Bashisth Singh is ahead with 2,559 votes, while Congress’s Santosh Kumar Mishra is trailing with 1,927 votes.

Sikandra (SC)

The Sikandra (SC) seat is currently witnessing a close fight between RJD’s Uday Narain Choudhary, who leads with 4,688 votes, and HAM(S)’s Praphull Kumar Manjhi, who has garnered 4,308 votes.

Sultanganj

Sultanganj is witnessing a fierce battle between JD(U) and RJD. JD(U)’s Lalit Narayan Mandal is leading with 15,570 votes, while RJD’s Chandan Kumar has 10,308 votes. The race here is expected to remain tight as more votes are counted.

Bachhwara

In Bachhwara, BJP’s Surendra Mehta is leading with 19,844 votes, while Congress’s Shiv Prakash Garib Das is in second place with 17,784 votes. The contest here appears to favor BJP, but the final result remains to be seen.

Withdrawals and friendly fights

Some candidates from the INDIA Alliance have withdrawn their nominations, simplifying a few contests. In Babuberhi, VIP candidate Bindu Gulab Yadav withdrew, leaving RJD’s Arun Kumar Singh to face JD(U)’s Meena Kumari. Similarly, in Warisnagar, Congress candidate Satish Kumar withdrew, leading to a direct fight between RJD’s Anita and BJP’s Aruna Devi. In Pranpur, Congress candidate Tauqeer Alam withdrew, allowing RJD’s Ishrat Praveen to represent the India Alliance in the contest.

The second phase of Bihar’s assembly elections promises to be highly competitive, with intense intra-alliance battles and the NDA and India Alliance jockeying for control in various constituencies. As the counting continues, the final outcome of these closely contested seats will shape the political landscape of the state. Stay tuned for more updates as the race intensifies.