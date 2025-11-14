'I always said RJD cannot stop BJP': Owaisi after Mahagathbandhan's humiliating show in Bihar polls He also expressed hopes of development in the Seemanchal region, where AIMIM has a strong presence.

Patna:

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has congratulated Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over NDA’s impressive show in Bihar Election 2025. Owaisi also thanked voters of five seats, where AIMIM candidates have either won or are leading.

He also expressed hopes of development in the Seemanchal region, where AIMIM has a strong presence.

"I want to thank the people of Bihar for voting for AIMIM. I also want to thank and congratulate all the candidates and party members on those 5 seats for working so hard... We accept the mandate of the people of Bihar. I also want to thank CM Nitish Kumar. Our party will strive to bring prosperity not only in Bihar but also in Seemanchal. Schools and hospitals will be built for the people there. We will work for the welfare of Seemanchal,” he said.

He also rebuked the RJD, stating that people of Bihar were being misled on the M-Y combination. Owaisi said he has already declared that the RJD couldn’t stop the BJP.

“I had always said that RJD cannot stop BJP. People of Bihar were misled by the M-Y combination, and I want to appeal to them not to vote for these fascist forces," he added.