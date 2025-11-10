Bihar election: EC pledges transparency and fairness, announces key measures To safeguard the security of ballots, CCTV cameras are operational at all strong rooms where EVMs are stored. Any instances of malfunctioning have been promptly addressed to ensure proper monitoring and prevent any tampering with the election material.

Patna:

As Bihar heads into the second phase of polling on Tuesday, the Election Commission has announced several measures to ensure a free and fair election across the state.

To maintain law and order, a large number of police forces have been deployed across the state. Around 80 per cent of the deployed personnel come from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), while the remaining 20 percent are drawn from the State Armed Police (SAP). Personnel have been mobilised from 24 states, including Jharkhand, Telangana, Kerala, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

The Election Commission has also ensured impartial supervision by deploying observers from all states, irrespective of the ruling party in their respective states. This step is intended to maintain transparency and credibility in the election process.

EVMs under CCTV watch

To safeguard the security of ballots, CCTV cameras are operational at all strong rooms where EVMs are stored. Any instances of malfunctioning have been promptly addressed to ensure proper monitoring and prevent any tampering with the election material.

Gender-based data to be out after final turnout

One key aspect highlighted by the poll body is the gender ratio in voter turnout. The EC said that the details about the number of male and female voters participating is ascertained once the final turnout figures are available. This helps in understanding the level of participation across genders in the election.

Bihar Phase 2 voting

Bihar heads to the second and final phase of assembly elections on Tuesday, with over 3.7 crore voters eligible to vote across 122 constituencies. The results will determine the fate of 1,302 candidates, including several ministers from the Nitish Kumar government.

The ruling NDA and opposition INDIA alliance see this round as a key test of support among diverse caste and community groups. Polling will take place in West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria and Kishanganj—districts bordering Nepal and politically crucial.