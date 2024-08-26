Bizarre! Doctors in Bihar remove 4-inch knife, 2 nail cutters, key ring from youth's stomach

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Representative image

Motihari: A bizarre incident has emerged from Bihar, where doctors in the East Champaran district successfully removed several metal objects, including a key ring, a small knife, and nail cutters, from the stomach of a young man.

The 22-year-old man was brought to a private hospital in Motihari, the district headquarters of East Champaran, by his family after he complained of severe stomach pain. On Sunday, doctors performed surgery to remove the metal objects from his stomach.

How were metal objects removed from youth's stomach?

Dr Amit Kumar, who headed the team of doctors who performed the surgery, said, "The youth was undergoing psychiatric treatment. X-ray reports revealed the presence of metal objects in his stomach. Initially, a key ring was removed during the surgery."

"Later, we extracted two keys, a four-inch long knife and two nail cutters from his stomach. When we asked the youth, he said he recently started swallowing metal objects. Now the youth is alright and his condition is improving," the doctor said.

The youth, who has some mental health issues and is currently on medication, underwent surgery successfully. According to the doctors, the patient is recovering well and will soon be discharged from the hospital.

(With PTI inputs)

