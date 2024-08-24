Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Bihar: Government engineer falls in Ganga river during embankment inspection, rescued | VIDEO.

Bihar news: A senior engineer of Bihar Water Resources Department today (August 24) fell in the Ganga river while he was travelling in a boat to inspect an embankment in Bhagalpur district and he was rescued by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, an official said.

Water Resources Department's Katihar Zone Chief Engineer Anwa Jamil was on the motor boat of the National Disaster Response Force when the accident took place. He was travelling to inspect the repair work of the 8.26-km-long Ismailpur-Bindtoli embankment.

According to witnesses, the accident took place in the morning when Jamil along with other officials of the department and a few National Disaster Response Force personnel was inspecting the repair work of the embankment.

He suddenly fell into the river from the motor boat and was immediately rescued by the NDRF personnel, they said.

Engineer thanked NDRF personnel for help

Soon after the accident, Jamil told reporters, "I got another life today. I am thankful to the NDRF personnel who immediately rescued me when I fell from the motor boat during inspection."

Another official said the repair work of the damaged embankment is going on and will be completed very soon.

"Due to incessant rain, the water level in the river rose, which exerted pressure on the structure along the river bank in Bhagalpur district. Around 60 metres of the Ismailpur-Bindtoli embankment got damaged on August 20," said the senior official of the Water Resources Department.