Land-for-job scam: CBI raids on Lalu's aides in Patna, Gurugram

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted raids at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's close aide and RJD MLA Kiran Devi's house in Patna and Ara in connection with land for job scam.

MLA Kiran Devi is close to Lalu and the wife of former MLA Arun Yadav. The CBI team has reached the residence of Kiran Devi at Agiaon in Bhojpur for raids.

According to the information, the raids of the CBI team are going on at many places of MLA Kiran Devi.

Kiran Devi, wife of former RJD MLA leader Arun Yadav, has become MLA for the first time.

Arun Yadav, who RJD gave a ticket for the first time in the last election, has a luxurious bungalow in Agiaon, where the CBI team has reached.

According to the information, the CBI team reached Kiran Devi's house on Tuesday morning. The raid operation is going on.

What is the land-for-job case?

The supposed scam occurred in the rail railway recruitment processes when Lalu Prasad was the Railways minister from 2004 to 2009. During his time as a minister under the UPA govt, the RJD supremo has been accused of offering Group D railway positions in exchange for land plots in the names of family members, including his daughters and son Tejashwi Yadav.

