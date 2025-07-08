Nitish Kumar announces 35% reservation for Bihar women candidates in all government jobs ahead of polls The Bihar Cabinet has approved the formation of a Bihar Youth Commission and granted 35% reservation to native women of Bihar in direct recruitment to government posts. Read below for details.

Patna:

In a significant move ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced 35% reservation for women candidates who are native to Bihar in all direct recruitment to government jobs. The decision was approved by the state cabinet, marking a key pre-poll initiative aimed at strengthening the government's commitment to women's empowerment and employment.

While women in Bihar already enjoyed a degree of reservation in select government services, this latest decision institutionalises a uniform 35% quota for permanent resident women across all government departments and recruitment levels.

Youth Commission also cleared to address employment, social issues

In a parallel announcement, the Cabinet also approved the formation of the Bihar Youth Commission, aimed at enhancing employment opportunities, vocational training, and support for the youth across the state. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the commission would play an advisory role on youth-related policies and development programs. It will coordinate with departments to improve access to quality education, skilling, and job placement, especially in the private sector.

The Commission will comprise:

1 Chairperson

2 Vice-Chairpersons

7 Members, all under the age of 45 years

Commission to monitor private sector jobs, recommend social reforms

The Bihar Youth Commission will monitor whether local youth are being prioritised in private sector employment within the state and will also safeguard the interests of students and professionals working outside Bihar. It will be empowered to recommend action against rising issues such as drug and alcohol abuse among the youth and suggest preventive programs.

Political timing and broader implications

Both decisions, reservation for women and the formation of a youth-focused body, come at a time when Nitish Kumar's government is looking to reinforce its image on employment, empowerment, and social justice ahead of the state elections. The moves are expected to resonate strongly with women and first-time voters.

The Chief Minister called the initiative a step toward making Bihar’s youth “self-reliant, skilled, and employment-ready” while also ensuring women have a stronger foothold in government services across the state.