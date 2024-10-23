Bihar bypoll: Jan Suraaj Party changes two candidates, drops retd Lt Gen Krishna Singh from Tarari seat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor

The Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party on Wednesday changed two of its candidates for the Bihar Assembly byelection 2024. Now, the candidate from the Tarari assembly seat in Bhojpur will be Kiran Singh. Earlier, the Jan Suraaj Party named former vice chief of the Army, Lieutenant General Krishna Singh, as its candidate for the Tarari assembly seat but, he could not contest the election due to his name was available in the voter list in Bihar.

By-elections will be held on four seats -- Ramgarh, Tarari, Belaganj, and Imamganj.

Who is Kiran Singh?

Jan Suraaj Party candidate Kiran Singh is a social worker. She is a well-known face in the Tarari region for her work in the women's empowerment and education sectors.

Another change is from the Belaganj constituency. Now, the candidate from Belaganj in Gaya will be Mohd Amjad. Earlier, Khilafat Hussain was the candidate from Belaganj.

Who is Mohd Amjad?

Jan Suraaj Party candidate is a former mukhiya and political activist. He contested assembly elections from the Belaganj seat in 2005 and 2010.

Jan Suraaj names candidate for bypoll to Ramgarh assembly seat

Meanwhile, the Jan Suraaj Party on Tuesday named Sushil Kushwaha as its candidate for the by-election to the Ramgarh assembly seat.

The announcement was made by Kishor at a press conference in Kaimur district. Kushwaha, a former BSP leader, contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Buxar, a part of which is the Ramgarh assembly segment. The bypoll was necessitated in Ramgarh following the election of RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh to the Lok Sabha. The polling will be held on November 13, and the votes will be counted on November 23.

