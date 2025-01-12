Bihar bandh today: Pappu Yadav's supporters block roads, burn tyres, demanding cancellation of BPSC exam

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Protest in Patna

Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, led a state-wide 'Bihar Bandh' on Sunday, protesting alleged irregularities in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination. Demanding the cancellation and re-examination of the 70th BPSC PT exam due to claims of question paper leaks and mismanagement, Yadav and his supporters disrupted daily life across Bihar.

The protests began early in the morning, with members of Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party and its student wing, Chhatra Yuva Shakti, blocking major roads, burning tyres, and enforcing market closures. In Patna, critical areas such as Ashok Rajpath, NIT More, and Dak Bungalow Chauraha were paralyzed. Protesters tore down BJP banners, vandalized vehicles, and halted metro construction work, leading to significant unrest.

Pappu Yadav himself led a massive protest procession from Income Tax Chauraha to Dak Bungalow Chauraha in Patna, standing atop an open vehicle draped with a cloth bearing the words “Ram Naam Satya.” His supporters marched alongside, chanting slogans against the state government and demanding justice for BPSC candidates.

Speaking about the Bihar Bandh, Yadav stated, “Sarkar ka Ram-Ram satya karna hai. Jo log chhatra-virodhi hai unka Ram-Ram satya hai” (The government’s failings must be exposed; those against students must be shown their place), highlighting the widespread support the movement has garnered. He emphasised that the people of Bihar, especially students, are on the streets, united in their demand for justice and accountability.

In other districts, including Supaul, Begusarai, Gaya, and Baadh, similar protests erupted. In Begusarai, protesters blocked NH-31, accusing the government of corruption and inaction. Demonstrators in Gaya set up roadblocks at Sikaria Mor and held marches across the city, causing traffic disruptions. Baadh witnessed roadblocks and tyre-burning protests on NH-31, delaying commuters for hours.

The bandh received backing from various political groups, including AIMIM, Bhim Army, and several Left-affiliated organizations. Yadav appealed to opposition leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav, for support, emphasizing the welfare of students and the need for a transparent examination process.

Amid the chaos, Pappu Yadav revealed that he had filed a 150-page petition highlighting irregularities in the BPSC exam and demanded a re-examination. He criticized the government for its failure to address frequent paper leaks and exam corruption, warning of continued agitation if no action is taken.

The protests underscored mounting public frustration over recurring exam malpractices in Bihar, with growing calls for systemic reforms in recruitment processes to ensure fairness and transparency.