Monday, December 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Bihar
  4. BPSC row: Protesting students call for Bihar bandh today, check what's open and what's closed

BPSC row: Protesting students call for Bihar bandh today, check what's open and what's closed

BPSC row: The aspirants had been staging protests in Patna for the past several days expressing their grievances over alleged irregularities in the exam process. BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai has ruled out the cancellation of the examination held on December 13.

Reported By : Nitish Chandra Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Patna
Published : Dec 30, 2024 10:00 IST, Updated : Dec 30, 2024 10:00 IST
BPSC row: Bihar bandh today
Image Source : PTI BPSC exam stalemate continues as students reject offer for talks.

BPSC row: The anger among students against the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has escalated as they are demanding the cancellation of the exam conducted on December 13. However, the commission has outrightly rejected the demand. On Sunday, police in the state capital Patna used water cannons and mild force on protesting students, further fueling their anger. In response, students have announced a statewide bandh (shutdown) and road blockade in Bihar on Monday, with political parties extending their support to the movement.

CPI-ML extends support to protesting students

The CPI-ML (Communist Party of India – Marxist-Leninist) has announced its support for the December 30 road blockade called by students and youth. MLA Sandeep Saurabh has written to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, urging a re-examination. He has demanded that the entire exam be cancelled and conducted afresh, citing widespread irregularities and malpractices. Meanwhile, CPI-ML State Secretary Kunal criticised the government’s repressive and obstinate approach towards the ongoing student protests. The party has demanded immediate cancellation of the Preliminary Test (PT) and assured its support for the December 30 blockade.

What will remain closed and open during bandh?

So far, there has been no official announcement on what will remain open or closed during the Bihar shutdown. However, public transport, including rail and bus services, is likely to be disrupted as protestors may target major transportation facilities. Meanwhile, emergency services such as hospitals and ambulances will remain operational during the shutdown. As of now, the government has not issued any directives to shut down banks or government offices, which are expected to remain open on Monday.

Why are students protesting? 

The candidates have been protesting for more than a week seeking the cancellation of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination (CCE), 2024 conducted by the BPSC over allegations of question paper leak. The protesters have been staging a dharna at Gardani Bagh for several days. They contend that cancellation should be ordered across the board since re-examination for just one centre would go against the principle of "level playing field".

70th BPSC prelims examination 

It should be noted here that the 70th BPSC Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination was held on December 13 which will recruit candidates for Group A and B posts. Around five lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which was conducted across 925 centres. The BPSC also clarified that no 'normalisation process' would be followed in the exam for which students were protesting. 

ALSO READ: BPSC protest: Prashant Kishor, 619 others, booked for inciting students, causing chaos

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement