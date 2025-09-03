Bihar Bandh on 4 September: What's open and what's closed tomorrow? Everything you need to know Bihar Bandh on 4 September: The bandh, which has been called by BJP-led NDA, will begin at 7 am on Thursday and continue till noon.

Patna:

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has decided to hold a five-hour-long bandh in Bihar on Thursday in protest over abuses hurled allegedly at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during a Congress event in Darbhanga last week. In a statement, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said on Tuesday that all leaders of the NDA have condemned the "abusive language" that was used against PM Modi and his mother, and have decided to hold a bandh on Thursday.

"This was not just an insult to Modi's mother but to all mothers. The women wings of the NDA constituents have decided to call a Bihar bandh on September 4 in protest against the 'abuses' hurled at the PM and his mother," he said.

What will remain open during the Bihar bandh?

Emergency services like hospitals, clinics, medical shops, and ambulances will remain operational

Essential goods like groceries and others will also remain available

Besides, petrol pumps will remain operational

Train services will also remain operational in Bihar on September 4

What will remain closed during the Bihar bandh?

Educational institutions such as schools, colleges and coaching centres will remain closed

Intercity bus services will also stay shut

Government institutions and private businesses will not remain operational

Traffic on roads will also be affected due to the Chakka Jam blockades

What are the timings for the Bihar bandh?

The five-hour-long bandh in Bihar will begin at 7 am and continue till noon.

Who abused PM Modi and his mother?

PM Modi and his mother were abused by Rafeeq alias Raja. He was arrested last week after a complaint by the BJP.

How did PM Modi react to the incident?

PM Modi had expressed grief over the incident on Tuesday, saying the people of the country will never forgive the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He further said that people of the country will make the RJD and Congress understand that insult to mothers and sisters will not be tolerated.