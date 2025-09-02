'My mother was abused from the RJD-Congress stage in Bihar': PM Modi gets emotional PM virtually launches a cooperative to provide easy access to funds at affordable interest rates to Bihar women associated SHGs.

Patna:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually launched the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited. While addressing the event, PM Modi launched a sharp attack on the Congress party, alleging that no one could have imagined that his mother would be subjected to abuse from the RJD-Congress platform.

Visibly emotional while speaking on the issue, PM Modi said that the insult was not just against his mother but also an affront to the mothers and daughters of Bihar.

My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress: PM Modi

"Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar. My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress in Bihar... These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters, and daughters of the country. I know... how bad all of you, every mother of Bihar, felt after seeing and hearing this! I know, as much pain as I have in my heart, the people of Bihar are also in the same pain," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister asked why his mother was abused by RJD-Congress, as she had nothing to do with politics. "My mother separated me from her so that I could serve crores of mothers like you. You all know that now my mother is not alive. Some time ago, after completing 100 years of age, she left us all. That mother of mine, who has nothing to do with politics, who is no more, was abused from the stage of the RJD, Congress. Sisters and mothers, I can see your faces; I can only imagine the pain you must have felt. I can see tears in the eyes of some mothers. This is very sad, painful," he added.

My mother raised us all in extreme poverty: PM Modi

"...My mother raised us all in extreme poverty... She would never buy a new saree for herself and would save every penny for our family. Like my mother, crores of mothers of my nation do 'tapasya' every day."

About Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also transferred Rs 105 crore into the institution’s bank account.

The objective of establishing the Jeevika Nidhi is to provide easy access to funds at affordable interest rates to community members associated with Jeevika. All registered cluster-level federations of Jeevika will become the members of the Society. For the operation of this institution, the Government of Bihar as well as the Central government, will contribute funds.

Entrepreneurship has flourished among women associated with Jeevika’s self-help groups over the years, leading to the establishment of numerous small enterprises and producer companies in rural areas. However, women entrepreneurs have often been compelled to depend on microfinance institutions charging high interest rates of 18%–24%. The Jeevika Nidhi has been conceived as an alternative financial system to reduce dependence on MFIs and ensure the timely availability of larger loan amounts at lower interest rates.

The system will operate entirely on a digital platform, ensuring faster and more transparent fund transfers directly into the bank accounts of Jeevika Didis. To facilitate this, 12,000 community cadres are being equipped with tablets.

This initiative is expected to strengthen entrepreneurship development among rural women and accelerate the growth of community-led enterprises. Around 20 lakh women from across the state of Bihar will witness this event.

Also Read: Amit Shah bashes Rahul Gandhi over abuses hurled at PM Modi: 'Congress must apologise'

Also Read: Bihar polls: Caste arithmetic, leadership vacuum and more – decoding BJP's dependency on Nitish Kumar