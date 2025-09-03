'Not our culture to insult a mother but who did he call jersey cow?': Tejashwi Yadav hits back at PM Modi Tejashwi Yadav's remark comes amid a row over alleged abuses hurled at PM Modi and his late mother during a Congress event in Darbhanga. The abuses were hurled by Rafeeq alias Raja, who was arrested by the police last week.

Patna:

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Wednesday that no one's mother should be abused, but launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that he had called veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi a 'jersey cow'. Speaking to reporters in Patna, the former Bihar deputy Chief Minister also accused the leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of repeatedly insulting women.

"A mother is a mother. It is not in our culture to disrespect anyone's mother. But the question must be asked: who did the Prime Minister call a 'Jersey cow' (referring to Sonia Gandhi)? Who made 'DNA' remarks against Nitish Kumar? BJP leaders have repeatedly insulted women. Even our woman worker was insulted. However, the Prime Minister has remained silent," Tejashwi said.

Tejashwi's remark comes amid a row over alleged abuses hurled at PM Modi and his late mother during a Congress event in Darbhanga. While the event was organised by Congress leader Mohammad Naushad, the abuses were hurled by Rafeeq alias Raja, who was arrested by the police last week. Later, Naushad issued an apology, but said he was not present at the event when the incident happened.

Amid all this row, PM Modi slammed the RJD and Congress, saying he was 'deeply pained' by the incident, as his mother had nothing to do with politics. The Prime Minister further said that he may forgive the two parties, but the people of Bihar won't pardon them during the assembly elections in the state, slated to be held later this year.

"I may forgive them for once, but the people of this country have never brooked any insult to one's mother... It is now the duty of every son of Bihar to hold the RJD-Congress combine accountable for their conduct. In every town and street, wherever their leaders go, they must get the message loud and clear that insult to mothers and sisters will not be tolerated," PM Modi had said.

Meanwhile, the constituents of the NDA have called a five-hour-long bandh across Bihar on September 4. The bandh will be in effect from 7 am to noon, leaders of the ruling alliance said, adding that emergency services will be exempted.