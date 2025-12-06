Bihar Assembly speaker Prem Kumar allots houses to newly-elected 220 members, check details

The Bihar Assembly speaker, Prem Kumar, has allotted houses to 220 newly elected members of the legislative assembly. These residences are located on Veerchand Patel Path in Patna, distributed across different blocks according to the constituency numbers of the members.
Housing has already been assigned based on each Assembly constituency and its number. The MLAs would be staying in the allotted houses as per their constituency.
Residences prepared in Patna for 243 MLAs
Notably, bungalows have been prepared for all 243 MLAs in Patna. Of these, 62 bungalows already existed, while 181 new duplex bungalows have been constructed. They were built on Patna’s Daroga Rai Path after demolishing the old structures. These are 4-BHK bungalows.
Check features of the new houses
The bungalows are 4-BHK with a guest room on the ground floor. There is a PA room, one office room and a kitchen there. Notably, the first floor boasts of three rooms, including a master bedroom. There is a guard room on the top floor too. Meanwhile, the residence has six toilets. All the rooms and the dining hall are furnished with beds, sofas, and other furniture.
Special arrangements at the site where the MLA residences have been built:
- Construction spread over 44 acres
- Each duplex built over approximately 3,700 sq ft
- The built-up area of each duplex is 3,693 sq ft
- The campus includes an MLA hostel, canteen, and community center
- Treated sewage water will be used for plantation within the premises
- LED street lights installed to save electricity
- A system for rainwater harvesting is also in place
- Each duplex displays the constituency number and the name of the Assembly constituency
- Champa, Gulmohar, and Mahogany trees have been planted along the roads and in common areas