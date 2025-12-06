Bihar Assembly speaker Prem Kumar allots houses to newly-elected 220 members, check details The residences are located on Veerchand Patel Path in Patna and are distributed across different blocks according to the constituency numbers of the members. The bungalows are 4-BHKs, with all the rooms and the dining hall furnished with beds, sofas, and other furniture.

New Delhi:

The Bihar Assembly speaker, Prem Kumar, has allotted houses to 220 newly elected members of the legislative assembly. These residences are located on Veerchand Patel Path in Patna, distributed across different blocks according to the constituency numbers of the members.

Housing has already been assigned based on each Assembly constituency and its number. The MLAs would be staying in the allotted houses as per their constituency.

Residences prepared in Patna for 243 MLAs

Notably, bungalows have been prepared for all 243 MLAs in Patna. Of these, 62 bungalows already existed, while 181 new duplex bungalows have been constructed. They were built on Patna’s Daroga Rai Path after demolishing the old structures. These are 4-BHK bungalows.

Check features of the new houses

The bungalows are 4-BHK with a guest room on the ground floor. There is a PA room, one office room and a kitchen there. Notably, the first floor boasts of three rooms, including a master bedroom. There is a guard room on the top floor too. Meanwhile, the residence has six toilets. All the rooms and the dining hall are furnished with beds, sofas, and other furniture.

Special arrangements at the site where the MLA residences have been built: