Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Patna, Bhojpur and Buxar districts in 2020 polls? Check here

Bihar assembly elections which was concluded on November 11 witnessed the highest ever voter turnout of 66.91 per cent, 71.6 per cent female and 62.8 per cent male electors cast their ballots. The phase one held on November 6 witnessed the voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, while the Phase two on November 14 witnessed the voter turnout of 68.76 per cent.
The Bihar assembly election result will be out on November 14 and the constituencies of Patna, Bhojpur and Buxar like other 243 assembly constituencies will get a new MLA (elected representative). Let's check who were the assembly constituency-wise winners in Patna, Bhojpur and Buxar in the last Bihar assembly elections in 2020.
Patna: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?
Patna is one of the 38 districts in the state of Bihar, it is also the capital and headquarters of the state. Patna has 14 assembly constituencies- Mokama (178), Barh (179), Bakhtiyarpur (180), Digha (181), Bankipur (182), Kumhrar (183), Patna Sahib (184), Fatuha (185), Danapur (186), Maner (187), Phulwari- SC (188), Masaurhi- SC (189), Paliganj (190), Bikram (191).
|Constituency no
|Constituency
|Winner/ Party
|Runner up/ Party
|Margin of votes
|178
|Mokama
|Anant Kumar Singh (RJD)
|Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh (JDU)
|35,757
|179
|Barh
|Gyanendra Kumar Singh (BJP)
|Satyendra Bahadur (INC)
|10.240
|180
|Bakhtiarpur
|Aniruddh Kumar (RJD)
|Ranvijay Singh (BJP)
|20,672
|181
|Digha
|Sanjiv Chaurasia (BJP)
|Shashi Yadav, CPI (ML) (L)
|46,234
|182
|Bankipur
|Nitin Nabin (BJP)
|Luv Sinha (INC)
|39,036
|183
|Kumhrar
|Arun Kumar Sinha (BJP)
|Dharamendra Kumar (RJD)
|26,463
|184
|Patna Sahib
|Nand Kishore Yadav (BJP)
|Pravin Singh (INC)
|18,300
|185
|Fatuha
|Rama Nand Yadav (RJD)
|Satyendra Kumar Singh (BJP)
|19,370
|186
|Danapur
|Ritlal Ray (RJD)
|Asha Devi Sinha (BJP)
|15,924
|187
|Maner
|Bhai Virendra (RJD)
|Nikhil Anand (BJP)
|32,917
|188
|Phulwari
|Gopal Ravidas CPI (ML) (L)
|Arun Manjhi (JDU)
|13,857
|189
|Masaurhi
|Rekha Devi (RJD)
|Nutan Paswan (JDU)
|32,227
|190
|Paliganj
|Sandeep Saurav, CPI (ML) (L)
|Jai Vardhan Yadav (JDU)
|30,915
|191
|Bikram
|Siddharth Saurav (INC)
|Anil Kumar (Independent)
|35,460
Bhojpur: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?
Bhojpur became a district of Bihar in 1972, earlier it was part of the Shahabad district. It is one of the 38 districts of Bihar, Arrah city is the administrative headquarters. Bhojpur has six assembly constituencies- Sandesh (192), Barhara (193), Arrah (194), Agiaon (195), Tarari (196), Jagdishpur (197), Shahpur (198).
|Constituency no
|Constituency
|Winner/ Party
|Runner Up/ Party
|Margin of votes
|192
|Sandesh
|Kiran Devi Yadav (RJD)
|Vijayendra Yadav (JDU)
|50,607
|193
|Barahra
|Raghvendra Pratap Singh (BJP)
|Saroj Yadav (RJD)
|4,973
|194
|Arrah
|Amrendra Pratap Singh (BJP)
|Quyamuddin Ansari, CPI (ML) (L)
|3,002
|195
|Agiaon
|Manoj Manzil, CPI (ML) (L)
|Prabhunath Prasad (JDU)
|48,550
|197
|Jagdishpur
|Ram Vishun Singh (RJD)
|Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha (LJP)
|22,107
|198
|Shahpur
|Rahul Tiwari (RJD)
|Shobha Devi (Independent)
|22,883
Buxar: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?
Buxar is one of the 38 districts of Bihar, it has six assembly constituencies- Brahampur (199), Buxar (200), Dumraon (201), Rajpur (202).
|Constituency no
|Constituency
|Winner/ Party
|Runner up/ Party
|Margin of votes
|199
|Brahampur
|Shambhu Nath Yadav (RJD)
|Hulas Pandey (LJP)
|51,141
|200
|Buxar
|Sanjay Kumar Tiwari (Congress)
|Parshuram Chaubey (BJP)
|3,892
|201
|Dumraon
|Ajit Kumar Singh, CPI (ML) (L)
|Anjum Ara (JDU)
|24,415
|202
|Rajpur
|Vishwanath Ram (Congress)
|Santosh Kumar Nirala (JDU)
|21,204
ALSO READ:
|Patna Sahib Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates
|Buxar Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates