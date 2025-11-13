Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Patna, Bhojpur and Buxar districts in 2020 polls? Check here

Advertisement
Bihar Assembly Elections: The Bihar assembly election result will be out on November 14. Let's check who were the winners in Patna, Bhojpur and Buxar in the last assembly elections in 2020.

Written By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Bihar assembly elections which was concluded on November 11 witnessed the highest ever voter turnout of 66.91 per cent, 71.6 per cent female and 62.8 per cent male electors cast their ballots. The phase one held on November 6 witnessed the voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, while the Phase two on November 14 witnessed the voter turnout of 68.76 per cent. 

The Bihar assembly election result will be out on November 14 and the constituencies of  Patna, Bhojpur and Buxar like other 243 assembly constituencies will get a new MLA (elected representative). Let's check who were the assembly constituency-wise winners in Patna, Bhojpur and Buxar in the last Bihar assembly elections in 2020. 

Patna: What happened in the Assembly election 2020? 

Patna is one of the 38 districts in the state of Bihar, it is also the capital and headquarters of the state. Patna has 14 assembly constituencies- Mokama (178), Barh (179), Bakhtiyarpur (180), Digha (181), Bankipur (182), Kumhrar (183), Patna Sahib (184), Fatuha (185), Danapur (186), Maner (187), Phulwari- SC (188), Masaurhi- SC (189), Paliganj (190), Bikram (191).   

Constituency no Constituency Winner/ Party Runner up/ Party Margin of votes
178 Mokama Anant Kumar Singh (RJD) Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh (JDU) 35,757
179 Barh Gyanendra Kumar Singh (BJP)  Satyendra Bahadur (INC)  10.240
180 Bakhtiarpur Aniruddh Kumar (RJD) Ranvijay Singh (BJP) 20,672
181 Digha Sanjiv Chaurasia (BJP)  Shashi Yadav, CPI (ML) (L)  46,234
182 Bankipur Nitin Nabin (BJP)  Luv Sinha (INC)  39,036
183 Kumhrar Arun Kumar Sinha (BJP)  Dharamendra Kumar (RJD)  26,463
184 Patna Sahib Nand Kishore Yadav (BJP) Pravin Singh (INC)  18,300
185 Fatuha Rama Nand Yadav (RJD)  Satyendra Kumar Singh (BJP)  19,370
186 Danapur Ritlal Ray (RJD)   Asha Devi Sinha (BJP)  15,924
187 Maner Bhai Virendra (RJD)  Nikhil Anand (BJP)  32,917 
188 Phulwari  Gopal Ravidas CPI (ML) (L)  Arun Manjhi (JDU)  13,857
189 Masaurhi Rekha Devi (RJD)  Nutan Paswan (JDU)  32,227
190 Paliganj Sandeep Saurav, CPI (ML) (L)  Jai Vardhan Yadav (JDU)  30,915
191 Bikram Siddharth Saurav (INC)  Anil Kumar (Independent)  35,460

Bhojpur: What happened in the Assembly election 2020? 

Bhojpur became a district of Bihar in 1972, earlier it was part of the Shahabad district. It is one of the 38 districts of Bihar, Arrah city is the administrative headquarters. Bhojpur has six assembly constituencies- Sandesh (192), Barhara (193), Arrah (194), Agiaon (195), Tarari (196), Jagdishpur (197), Shahpur (198). 

Constituency no Constituency Winner/ Party Runner Up/ Party Margin of votes
192 Sandesh Kiran Devi Yadav (RJD)  Vijayendra Yadav (JDU)  50,607
193 Barahra Raghvendra Pratap Singh (BJP)  Saroj Yadav (RJD) 4,973
194 Arrah Amrendra Pratap Singh (BJP)  Quyamuddin Ansari, CPI (ML) (L) 3,002 
195 Agiaon Manoj Manzil, CPI (ML) (L)  Prabhunath Prasad (JDU)  48,550
197 Jagdishpur Ram Vishun Singh (RJD)  Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha (LJP)  22,107 
198 Shahpur Rahul Tiwari (RJD)  Shobha Devi (Independent)  22,883

Buxar: What happened in the Assembly election 2020? 

Buxar is one of the 38 districts of Bihar, it has six assembly constituencies- Brahampur (199), Buxar (200), Dumraon (201), Rajpur (202).  

Constituency no Constituency Winner/ Party Runner up/ Party Margin of votes
199 Brahampur Shambhu Nath Yadav (RJD)  Hulas Pandey (LJP)  51,141
200 Buxar Sanjay Kumar Tiwari (Congress)  Parshuram Chaubey (BJP)  3,892
201 Dumraon Ajit Kumar Singh, CPI (ML) (L)  Anjum Ara (JDU)  24,415
202 Rajpur Vishwanath Ram (Congress)  Santosh Kumar Nirala (JDU)  21,204 

 

