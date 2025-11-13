Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Patna, Bhojpur and Buxar districts in 2020 polls? Check here Bihar Assembly Elections: The Bihar assembly election result will be out on November 14. Let's check who were the winners in Patna, Bhojpur and Buxar in the last assembly elections in 2020.

Bihar assembly elections which was concluded on November 11 witnessed the highest ever voter turnout of 66.91 per cent, 71.6 per cent female and 62.8 per cent male electors cast their ballots. The phase one held on November 6 witnessed the voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, while the Phase two on November 14 witnessed the voter turnout of 68.76 per cent.

The Bihar assembly election result will be out on November 14 and the constituencies of Patna, Bhojpur and Buxar like other 243 assembly constituencies will get a new MLA (elected representative). Let's check who were the assembly constituency-wise winners in Patna, Bhojpur and Buxar in the last Bihar assembly elections in 2020.

Patna: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?

Patna is one of the 38 districts in the state of Bihar, it is also the capital and headquarters of the state. Patna has 14 assembly constituencies- Mokama (178), Barh (179), Bakhtiyarpur (180), Digha (181), Bankipur (182), Kumhrar (183), Patna Sahib (184), Fatuha (185), Danapur (186), Maner (187), Phulwari- SC (188), Masaurhi- SC (189), Paliganj (190), Bikram (191).

Constituency no Constituency Winner/ Party Runner up/ Party Margin of votes 178 Mokama Anant Kumar Singh (RJD) Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh (JDU) 35,757 179 Barh Gyanendra Kumar Singh (BJP) Satyendra Bahadur (INC) 10.240 180 Bakhtiarpur Aniruddh Kumar (RJD) Ranvijay Singh (BJP) 20,672 181 Digha Sanjiv Chaurasia (BJP) Shashi Yadav, CPI (ML) (L) 46,234 182 Bankipur Nitin Nabin (BJP) Luv Sinha (INC) 39,036 183 Kumhrar Arun Kumar Sinha (BJP) Dharamendra Kumar (RJD) 26,463 184 Patna Sahib Nand Kishore Yadav (BJP) Pravin Singh (INC) 18,300 185 Fatuha Rama Nand Yadav (RJD) Satyendra Kumar Singh (BJP) 19,370 186 Danapur Ritlal Ray (RJD) Asha Devi Sinha (BJP) 15,924 187 Maner Bhai Virendra (RJD) Nikhil Anand (BJP) 32,917 188 Phulwari Gopal Ravidas CPI (ML) (L) Arun Manjhi (JDU) 13,857 189 Masaurhi Rekha Devi (RJD) Nutan Paswan (JDU) 32,227 190 Paliganj Sandeep Saurav, CPI (ML) (L) Jai Vardhan Yadav (JDU) 30,915 191 Bikram Siddharth Saurav (INC) Anil Kumar (Independent) 35,460

Bhojpur: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?

Bhojpur became a district of Bihar in 1972, earlier it was part of the Shahabad district. It is one of the 38 districts of Bihar, Arrah city is the administrative headquarters. Bhojpur has six assembly constituencies- Sandesh (192), Barhara (193), Arrah (194), Agiaon (195), Tarari (196), Jagdishpur (197), Shahpur (198).

Constituency no Constituency Winner/ Party Runner Up/ Party Margin of votes 192 Sandesh Kiran Devi Yadav (RJD) Vijayendra Yadav (JDU) 50,607 193 Barahra Raghvendra Pratap Singh (BJP) Saroj Yadav (RJD) 4,973 194 Arrah Amrendra Pratap Singh (BJP) Quyamuddin Ansari, CPI (ML) (L) 3,002 195 Agiaon Manoj Manzil, CPI (ML) (L) Prabhunath Prasad (JDU) 48,550 197 Jagdishpur Ram Vishun Singh (RJD) Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha (LJP) 22,107 198 Shahpur Rahul Tiwari (RJD) Shobha Devi (Independent) 22,883

Buxar: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?

Buxar is one of the 38 districts of Bihar, it has six assembly constituencies- Brahampur (199), Buxar (200), Dumraon (201), Rajpur (202).

Constituency no Constituency Winner/ Party Runner up/ Party Margin of votes 199 Brahampur Shambhu Nath Yadav (RJD) Hulas Pandey (LJP) 51,141 200 Buxar Sanjay Kumar Tiwari (Congress) Parshuram Chaubey (BJP) 3,892 201 Dumraon Ajit Kumar Singh, CPI (ML) (L) Anjum Ara (JDU) 24,415 202 Rajpur Vishwanath Ram (Congress) Santosh Kumar Nirala (JDU) 21,204

