Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: AIMIM announces list of 25 candidates The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has released its list of 25 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Patna:

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Sunday announced its first list of 25 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting on November 14. The announcement was made on the party's official X (formerly Twitter) account, where AIMIM expressed its aim to become "the voice of the most oppressed people in Bihar."

According to the post, the list was prepared by the AIMIM Bihar unit in consultation with the party’s national leadership. “Inshallah, we hope to become the voice of the most oppressed people in Bihar,” the post read.

Key AIMIM candidates and constituencies

Some of the notable names and seats from the AIMIM list include:

Akhtarul Iman from Amour, a senior party leader and a prominent voice in Seemanchal. Anas Salam from Gopalganj, reflecting AIMIM’s effort to expand beyond its traditional strongholds. Advocate Shams Aagaz from Kishanganj, a crucial seat in Muslim-majority Seemanchal region. Shamimul Haque from Narkatiya and Tauseef Alam from Bahadurganj, further cementing the party’s Seemanchal focus. Naseema Khatoon from Nawada, one of the few women candidates on the list.

Bihar elections 2025

The 243-seat Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases:

Phase 1: November 6

Phase 2: November 11

Counting Day: November 14

With only weeks to go, the election scene is rapidly heating up.

NDA’s high-powered campaign with PM Modi at helm

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the BJP and JD(U), is stepping up its campaign efforts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold 12 rallies across Bihar starting October 24.

Other senior leaders such as:

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Union Home Minister Amit Shah Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

...will also lead rallies and campaign events across key constituencies.

Mahagathbandhan faces seat-sharing delays

While the NDA appears well-coordinated, the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) is facing delays in finalising its seat-sharing agreement. Though some parties like the Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), and Left parties have declared candidates, the coalition’s strategy remains unclear. Adding to the complications, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has announced it will contest independently, fielding candidates in six constituencies.

Congress’ second list of candidates

The Congress party, a key Mahagathbandhan member, released its second list of candidates on October 18, naming candidates in several important seats: