Bihar accident: Crowd loots fish after pickup kills schoolboy in Sitamarhi A Class 7 student was killed in a road accident in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district. In shocking incident, locals looted fish from the crash site instead of helping the victim.

New Delhi:

A shocking incident from Bihar’s Sitamarhi district has highlighted the insensitive behaviour of locals following a fatal road accident. The incident occurred near Jhajhihat village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Pupri Police Station.

A Class 7 student named Golu was struck by a speeding pickup truck while on his way to morning coaching classes. The impact of the accident was severe, and the student died on the spot.

Soon after the accident, a crowd gathered at the site. Golu’s parents, who arrived shortly after being informed, were inconsolable after seeing their son’s condition.

Crowd loots fish from crash site

However, instead of helping the victim or assisting his grieving parents, the crowd displayed complete insensitivity. The pickup truck involved in the accident was loaded with fish, which were scattered across the road following the crash.

Rather than calling an ambulance or informing the police, several people began looting the fish from the accident site. Some individuals were seen filling sacks and running away with as much fish as they could gather.

Police action and investigation underway

Pupri police, who arrived after being alerted about the incident, dispersed the crowd. They took custody of Golu’s body and sent it for post-mortem examination. The pickup truck involved in the accident has been seized, and police are currently investigating the matter.

Bodies of woman and three children found in Muzaffarpur

In a separate incident from Bihar, police on Thursday recovered the bodies of a woman and her three children in Muzaffarpur district, five days after they went missing, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Mamta Kumari (22), wife of Krishna Mohan Kumar, a resident of Bakhri Sipahpur, along with her sons Aditya Kumar (6), Ankush Kumar (4), and daughter Kriti Kumari (2).

Family alleges kidnapping and murder

Krishna Mohan Kumar, an auto-rickshaw driver, alleged that his wife and children were kidnapped and murdered. Their bodies were found near the Chandwara bridge, within the limits of Ahiyapur Police Station.

Speaking to reporters, Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra said police recovered the bodies on Thursday and sent them for post-mortem examination. According to family members, the woman and her children had been missing since January 10.