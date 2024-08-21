Bharat Bandh: Policeman mistakenly hits Patna SDM with stick during lathicharge | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Patna SDM (in a white shirt) is standing middle of the road during the protest

A bizarre incident happened in Bihar's capital Patna in which a policeman hit the city SDM during the lathicharge against the protesters who gathered on the busy road as a part of the Bharat Bandh protest. SDM Shrikant Kundlik Khandekar was standing middle of the road when the lathicharge began and came under the enraged police personnel's action.

There was a huge ruckus in Patna during Bharat Bandh protest. Bandh supporters clashed with the police, prompting security personnel to lathicharge the bandh supporters. The procession of bandh supporters was moving ahead from Gandhi Maidan when the police resorted to using light force to disperse the protesters.

Meanwhile, barricading was made near JP Golambhar in the city, but bandh supporters broke the barricading and started moving ahead. Police tried to stop them from breaking the barricading but they kept marching and reached Dak Bangla square. To control the situation and to stop the bandh supporters from moving ahead, police had to lathicharge.

