Bharat Bandh today: Will ambulance, medical facilities, transport be available in Delhi-NCR? FAQs answered

Several dalit and adivasi organisations have called for a day-long ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Wednesday to press forth their demands for wider representation of marginalised communities in jobs and education and also to ensure the protection of their constitutional rights. The Bharat Bandh has been called in the wake of the recent Supreme Court ruling on the sub-categorisation of quotas for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) groups, and the controversy over lateral entry for central civil services.

The nation-wide strike has also been called by the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti and a few political parties such as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal have extended their support for the Bharat Bandh.

Bharat Bandh today: Check security measures

To avoid any violence during Bharat Bandh, senior civil and police officials held a meeting to assess the preparation and all divisional commissioners, district magistrates and senior police officers have been asked to keep a strict vigil on any untoward situation.

Moreover, police and para-military forces have been put on high alert across the country, especially in areas that are sensitive such as western Uttar Pradesh.

Because of the Bharat Bandh, the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has urged all business establishments to shut down in solidarity with the protest. They have also called on people to participate in large numbers in a peaceful manner.

Will ambulance, medical facilities be available?

As reports suggest all kinds of emergency services such as hospitals, ambulances, and medical facilities, will remain functional. Moreover, pharmacies will also remain open.

Can you access public transport?

All through the day, other emergency services such as drinking water, public transport, Delhi metro services, rail services, and electricity services will also remain open.

As there is no official order on their closure, the government offices, educational institutions will also function normally across the country. Schools and colleges will also remain open. Banks and post offices will remain accessible to all.

Schools closed in Rajasthan

Schools and coaching classes are closed in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Deeg, Bharatpur in support of the Bharat Bandh.