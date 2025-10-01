Bhabua Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Bhabua Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Bharat Bind won the Bhabua seat with a margin of 10,045 votes (5.88%).

Patna:

The Bhabua Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 205 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Bhabua Assembly constituency comes under the Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Bharat Bind of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rinki Rani Pandey with a margin of 10,045 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Manoj Kumar won from the Sasaram Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 19,157 votes by defeating Shivesh Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bhabua Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Bhabua Assembly constituency is a part of the Kaimur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,74,728 voters in the Bhabua constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,42,976 were male and 1,31,745 were female voters. Seven voters belonged to the third gender. 2,066 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bhabua in 2020 was 776 (757 men and 19 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Bhabua constituency was 2,45,927. Out of this, 1,29,556 voters were male, 1,16,356 were female, and 15 voters belonged to a third gender. There were 1,193 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bhabua in 2015 was 454 (294 men and 160 women).

Bhabua Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Bhabua constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bhabua Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Bhabua along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bhabua Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Bhabua.

Bhabua Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Bharat Bind won the Bhabua seat with a margin of 10,045 votes (5.88%). He polled 57,561 votes with a vote share of 32.98%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rinki Rani Pandey, who got 47,516 votes (27.22%). Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) candidate Birendra Kumar Singh stood third with 37,014 votes (21.21%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Anand Bhushan Pandey won the Bhabua seat with a margin of 7,744 votes (5.30%). He polled 50,768 votes with a vote share of 34.59%. Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Pramod Kumar Singh got 43,024 votes (29.32%) and was the runner-up. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Bharat Bind stood third with 29,983 votes (20.43%).

Bhabua Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Bharat Bind (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Anand Bhushan Pandey (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2010: Pramod Kumar Singh (Lok Janshakti Party)

October, 2005: Ram Chandra Yadav (Bahujan Samaj Party)

February, 2005: Pramod Kumar Singh (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Pramod Kumar Singh (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Ram Lal Singh (Communist Party of India)

1990: Vijay Shankar Pandey (Congress)

1985: Ram Lal Singh (Communist Party of India)

1980: Shyam Narayan Pandey (Congress)

1977: Shib Pariksha Singh (Janata Party)

Bhabua Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Bhabua Assembly constituency was 1,74,637 or 63.57 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,47,063 or 59.80 per cent.